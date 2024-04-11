HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > EXCLUSIVE:Lifestyle Store, Horror Story Revealed ‘Trading While Insolvent Claims’

EXCLUSIVE:Lifestyle Store, Horror Story Revealed ‘Trading While Insolvent Claims’

By | 11 Apr 2024

Danny Assabgy, the CEO of Hudson Homes and investment Company Equiti, has taken control of both the Lifestyle Store in North Parramatta as well as Theatre At Home, with receivers set to be called in tonight, the losses are believed to be in the millions with one insider claiming between $10 and $20 million in losses, the horror story unfolded after an audit of the Companies books by an independent accountant linked with an investor.

Both former executives John Kranitis and Vinod Christie David who have run failed businesses in the past, were booted from the business immediately that financial the irregularities were discovered.

Neither former executive is returning calls.
Assabgy a seasoned business executive who invested millions into Theatre At Home, took possession of both businesses as a ‘Guaranteed shareholder” this week and when he realised the business “was trading insolvent”.

After putting in his own financial controllers he quickly discovered that the business was a mess with customers who had handed over 30% in deposits tipped to now lose their investments and tens of thousands in deposits for goods and services including custom install of theatres.

ChannelNews understands that several suppliers are also set to be hit with management in recent weeks running massive discount sales of stock which is not recoverable.

We understand that showroom areas both upstairs at the two level property and downstairs have been “stripped bare” of stock following discount sales.

In an exclusive interview with ChannelNews Assabgy said “I don’t want this business. It’s in an excellent location and it has good customers. The problem was that the business was being run poorly, too many staff and poor cost control”.

“With the right management team this business can grow. I made a mistake investing in Theatre At Home and all I want is to recover some of the money I put into the business”.

What’s not known is how much stock is left in the business with some suppliers now looking at obtaining ‘Intervention Orders’ to try and recover stock.

Two organisations, looking to recover goods is Channel Nine and Woolworths who were working with other parties on a disability facility. Chairs ordered and paid for via the Lifestyle Store have still not been delivered.

ChannelNews understands that several brands had moved to cash only for stock while others had extended credit deals with the Lifestyle Store.

More to follow.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
BREAKING NEWS:Lifestyle Store Padlocked Recievers Tipped To Have Been Called In
BREAKING NEWS: Masimo Consumer Executive Quits As Board Members Fight
Denon Unveils New Affordable Dolby Atmos Soundbar
New Masimo Consumer Sound United Drama Unfolds CEO In Crosshairs
BREAKING NEWS: Sound United Masimo Business Spun Out, Will A Sale Be Next?
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS:Lifestyle Store Padlocked Recievers Tipped To Have Been Called In
Latest News
/
April 11, 2024
/
TikTok Added $1.1 billion To Australia’s GDP in 2023
Latest News
/
April 11, 2024
/
EXCLUSIVE:Queensland DPP Probing The Crest Company’s Dirk Olbertz Over Rape Of 12 Yr Old Claims
Latest News
/
April 11, 2024
/
Amazon To Stop Paying Alexa App Developers
Latest News
/
April 11, 2024
/
Panasonic Announces Major Firmware Update For LUMIX Camera Models
Latest News
/
April 11, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS:Lifestyle Store Padlocked Recievers Tipped To Have Been Called In
Latest News
/
April 11, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
The Sydney base Lifestyle Store has been padlocked with directors not returning calls, insiders are telling ChannelNews that the premium...
Read More