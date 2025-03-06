Home > Latest News > EXCLUSIVE:Jeremy Senior Flicked At Samsung Major CE Restructure To Follow

EXCLUSIVE:Jeremy Senior Flicked At Samsung Major CE Restructure To Follow

By | 6 Mar 2025

Jeremy Senior the Current Vice President of Consumer at Samsung is out, with his sudden exit part of a major restructure of Samsung’s consumer business, the move comes as the business struggles to grow share in the TV and appliance market.

Senior, who only weeks ago was briefing journalists at CES 2025, will serve his last day at Samsung on 31st of March, the move which the industry has been talking about for weeks, was not unexpected following a review of the division run by senior, and the fact that Senior had had several fallings out with former staff who quit the business, only to take up senior roles in other Companies.

Jeremy Senior At his last CES Briefing In January.

Samsung Electronics Australia confirmed to ChannelNews that after almost one decade at Samsung, Jeremy Senior is departing the business.

The statement said “In his tenure, Jeremy has been a valued member of the leadership team, first joining within Home Appliance and later overseeing all of CE, driving significant growth in challenging market. We will miss Jeremy’s passion for the brand, and dedication to his craft and people. We extend our sincere thanks to Jeremy for his contribution to Samsung and wish him every success in the future”.

ChannelNews understands that Samsung Australia is being totally restructured with the introduction of a new B2b division.

Under Senior Samsung moved to introduce Samsung cooking to the Australian market with limited success.

He was also fighting battles in the TV market with both Hisense and TCL stripping share despite Samsung holding on to the #1 position in the market.

More to follow.



