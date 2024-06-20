HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 20 Jun 2024

JB Hi Fi is set to roll out a brand new marketplace which could be a major threat to Officeworks with brands only allowed in by “invitation” at this stage.

ChannelNews understands that distributors who have been invited to range products are going to range products for both the consumer and B2b markets.

We have also been told that among the suppliers invited to participate are brands that in the past have not had products ranged at JB Hi Fi stores.

According to JB HI Fi CEO Terry Smart, the new offering will allow brands to get access to over 20 million visitors a month with that rising to over 30 million on certain months of the year.

The products ranged in the new marketplace, comes as speculation mounts that Wesfarmers who own the struggling Catch Network which has their own marketplace is set to be closed down or sold with the business haemorrhaging losses.

According to Semrush online analytics, JB Hi Fi does double the traffic of Officeworks.

In May 2024 JB Hi Fi generated 22 million visitors and 8.5 million unique visitors. Officeworks did 4.7 million unique visitors and 9.2 million overall visitors.

JBHiFi also generates double the direct traffic.

 

ChannelNews understands that the products ranged in the new marketplace operation will not be sold in JB Hi Fi stores, a move that opens the door for the business to target the home office and business markets with a range of new products.

According to Smart the move also opens up the option of testing products in their marketplace and if they are generating good sales moving the product into their mainstream store operation.

Several suppliers who are under NDA claim they are “relishing” the concept of a JB Hi Fi marketplace as it allows them to trial new categories that have not been sold by JB Hi Fi in the past.

The move is also being welcomed by distributors who are looking for range expansion into the office and B2B market.

“Our primary object is to allow selected suppliers to maximise our strong online traffic. At this stage they will not be the same suppliers or brands we have in store but if a product is successful in our marketplace, we will look at moving it into our stores.”

Recently JB Hi Fi started selling discounted printer inks which has proved successful with consumers who in the past have purchased elsewhere migrating to JB Hi Fi.
The launch date is tipped to be mid-July.



