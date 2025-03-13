The Australian smartphone market grew 3.1% in the last quarter, with Motorola the big winner delivering 105.6% growth, Samsung grew 3.3% outperforming Apple who could only manage 1.1% growth according to the latest IDC data.

Despite launching a brand new Pixel range sales of Googles smartphone offering fell 5.2% while Oppo grew sales 27.2% with a new range of value devices.

The big losers were the likes of Nokia HMD and Nothing who got lumped into ‘Others’ with this segment falling 34.1% as consumers gravitated to known brands.

In the three months to December 2.1 million smartphones were sold in Australia according to IDC data supplied to brands last week.

The biggest growth came in the premium market with 56.7% growth Vs 55.7% growth in 2023.

The mid-range segment ranging from $320 to $635 delivered close to 80% growth with Samsung and their A series devices dominating this market along with Motorola.

In 2024 shipments overall increased 4% to $7.1M after an 8.1% decline in 2023.

Contributing to the growth was the turning off of the 3G networks in Australia with consumer migrating to new devices.

In 2024 Apple grew 1.9%, Samsung 6%, Lenovo owned Motorola 97.1% and Oppo 17.6%, Google was also up.

The other market fell 29.8%.

According to Zhihoa Tang an Associate Research Analyst at IDC Sydney the market is expected to fall in 2025.

“The 3G network shutdown was completed in November 2024, and cost of living pressures continue to weigh down on consumer spending he said”.

He claims that future Reserve Bank rate cuts “could reduce the financial strain on consumers and businesses” going forward.

Brenden Folitarik who describes himself as Leading smartphone brand HMD with ‘Heart & Vision’ has not explained why the Nokia brand was dropped for the HMD brand that is struggling to grow sales.

After attending the launch of new HMD smartphones at Mobile World Congress last week he claimed on LinkedIn “Back in the country for just 48 hours, and my inbox is already flooded with requests for the HMD Fusion X1″.

He claims that ” I’m more convinced than ever that the HMD Fusion X1 isn’t just another smartphone—it’s a game-changer”.

The only problem is that the device could create a problem for parents after being described as a ‘Nanny Smartphone” that allows parents to track users and then block content.