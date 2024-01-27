HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > EXCLUSIVE:Harvey Norman Strips Samsung Bespoke Display’s From Stores

EXCLUSIVE:Harvey Norman Strips Samsung Bespoke Display’s From Stores

By | 27 Jan 2024

Bespoke kitchens were hailed as the next big thing, with LG Electronics and Samsung investing heavily in instore merchandising and marketing for the multi coloured design options that Bespoke offered, the only problem is that the early multi coloured concept that Bespoke was built on has failed, with Harvey Norman moving to strip out Samsung’s Bespoke merchandising stands from their stores.

Other retailers are tipped to follow Harvey Norman’s lead with the future being more about Bespoke black and white refrigerators and a range of colour options across small appliances.

“Great idea but the concept has not worked” a Harvey Norman executive said.

To get Bespoke off the ground both Samsung and LG invested heavily in instore merchandising which looked great but did not necessarily lead to a Bespoke sale, the merchandising is believed to have cost the South Korean appliance brands millions.

The problem according to Harvey Norman management was the sell process and the availability of panels.

“Samsung refrigerators are great but the concept of Bespoke is a big like 3D TV’s, different from the norm and hard to sell”.

As one observer said “What were appliance retailers selling? A refrigerator or a new design and coloured panels for a kitchen, the messaging got lost. Retail staff in appliance stores are not trained to sell design, they want to sell an appliance and get their commission, and this is part of the problem.”

“The bulk and scale of a Bespoke kitchen is a lot different from selling a coloured vacuum cleaner or kitchen appliance” they said.

ChannelNews understands that the last remaining Samsung Bespoke refrigerator is a Black and Terracotta White model that “is proving popular” according to Harvey Norman sales staff.

The first Samsung Bespoke refrigerator was launched in 2019, with Samsung investing millions in expanding it’s mix-and-match lineup to include 15 categories, with everything from ranges to microwaves, dishwashers to washer/dryers, even air purifiers and vacuums.

Initially Bespoke was designed to meet what Samsung thought was a growing demand for customisation while providing a new level of intelligent connectivity that Samsung claimed, “empowers users to be more sustainable in the kitchen”.

Now Samsung is moving to focus on Bespoke “Finished Solutions”.

Other retailers including The Good Guys and Bing Lee have said that both LG’s and Samsung’s Bespoke concept is a “difficult sell”.

Samsung has not officially commented on the decision by Harvey Norman to remove Bespoke kitchen merchandising from their stores.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
JB Hi Fi Selling Starlink Dishes Satellite Smartphones Coming Soon
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 Tipped For 2024
Samsung Home Entertainment Devices Gain Self-Repair Program
Unannounced Samsung Tablet Leaked
Motorola Adds Android 14 To Select Phones
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

JB Hi Fi Selling Starlink Dishes Satellite Smartphones Coming Soon
Latest News
/
January 27, 2024
/
New 8″ LCD Nintendo Gaming Console Set To CE Retailer Sales ‘Significantly’
Latest News
/
January 27, 2024
/
Is It Time To Flick The CEO Of Woolies Along With Politically Motivated Management?
Latest News
/
January 27, 2024
/
Devialet Collaborates On New ‘Year Of The Dragon’ Loudspeaker
Latest News
/
January 25, 2024
/
Philips Unveils 2024 TV Range
Latest News
/
January 25, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

JB Hi Fi Selling Starlink Dishes Satellite Smartphones Coming Soon
Latest News
/
January 27, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Australian carriers Telstra and Optus are already working on Satellite linked smartphones, now US carrier T Mobile has said that...
Read More