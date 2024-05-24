Greg Morrison a former Microsoft and Belkin executive and recently Cellnet’s national sales manager, has announced his own agency Elite HQ, which is set to represent several leading brands in Australia spanning both the consumer, enterprise and B2b markets.

Morrison has already secured contracts to represent Gamber-Johnson products as well as Precision Mounting Technologies, Premier Mounts, InfoCase, Lind Electronics, and Zirkona with several other brands set to be bought on board in the future.

in Australia he is already hiring people to deliver what he is describing as a new level of channel support for brands in Australia.

He claims that he will spearhead “expansion and growth” for brands in the ANZ region using his past experience with major global Companies and his relationship with retailers and that the move to go it alone was based on his past experience working in the channel in Australia for the past 17-years with major brands.

He told ChannelNews that during his time Microsoft, he played a pivotal role in various positions that his clients can now harness.

He was also sales director at Belkin, where he claims that he was “instrumental in driving business success and leading strategic initiatives in a category that is highly competitive”.

In his new role, Morrison will manage the ANZ operations under his newly established agency, Elite HQ.

His opening portfolio consists of:

Gamber-Johnson: a leading supplier of rugged mounting systems that securely fasten mobile communication systems, computers, and other electronic equipment in fleet vehicles, public safety vehicles, forklifts, and other mobility applications. Their products are used by law enforcement, mining, public safety, military, and warehouse fleets around the globe and are known for being rugged, reliable, and responsive. Gamber-Johnson has been operating for 70 years out of the U.S.

Premier Mounts: Is known for its cutting-edge AV mounting solutions.

InfoCase: Specialises in protective cases and accessories for mobile technology, they offer rugged yet stylish solutions to safeguard devices in any environment.

Lind Electronics: A leading provider of power solutions.

Zirkona Outdoors: Outdoor mounting solutions for small tablets, displays, phones, whether a mount is needed in a truck for a 10″ tablet or on a patrol boat for a GPS/Sonar unit, Zirkona has a reliable mount for a device, their mounts are made from anodized aluminium and stainless steel, providing strength and protection from the elements.