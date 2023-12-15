HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
EXCLUSIVE:First SmartHouse Magazine Written By AI Now Live

By | 15 Dec 2023

The latest issue of SmartHouse has been created using artificial we believe it’s an Australian first for a mainstream publication.

Using Microsoft’s Copilot, we put in place an input formula in an effort to get consistency across the questions we asked and the outcome.

What we got back was inconsistency across stories with the AI engine writing copy in almost the same tome and manner.

The only human generated copy was the editorial, which outlines the problems that we faced including copyright issues, and the impact that AI is going to have on the media industry as a whole.

In this issue you will find review that look and sound genuine, they are not because multiple writers contributed without their knowledge, and this is going to lead to editorial abuse that the Federal Government needs to act on to not only protect the media industry but the writers, many who are freelance and depend on an income from selling their content to publishers.

In this issue we reveal JBL’s new Authentics 500 smart speaker, along with the latest Belkin wireless earbuds.

Also featured is Acer’s latest Nitro gaming notebook, Panasonics neck sound slayer, and for those who like premium coffee we reveal the new midnight blue Jura Coffee machine.

For slow coffee sippers we reveal the hot new Ember temperature control smart mugs.

For people looking for a pair of new value headphones we review the latest Wave Audio active noise cancelling headphones.

Click cover to download magazine for a whole lot more.

 

 



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
