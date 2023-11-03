HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > EXCLUSIVE:Electrolux To Close Asia Pacific Operation Product Range To Be Slashed

EXCLUSIVE:Electrolux To Close Asia Pacific Operation Product Range To Be Slashed

By | 3 Nov 2023

Struggling Swedish appliance Company Electrolux, is set to close their Asia Pacific operation that is currently based in Singapore, a move that insiders claim will have a “major impact on Australia”.

ChannelNews understand that the business is set to lay off hundreds of jobs as part of the move, while also cutting back the number of products they sell in Europe, and markets such as Australia, in an effort to slash costs.

One insider has told ChannelNews that the plan is to slash the Electrolux products from approximately 22 to just six a move that allows the Company to slash even further operational costs across their global operation.

Year to date Electrolux have seen their shares fall 33% this year with the stock falling 14% after the release of their latest financials late last month.

In the future Instead of reporting into Singapore the Australian operation that is struggling to grow, will now have to report to management in Sweden a move that key insiders claim “will have a major impact on the business.

“Fewer products to sell means that they will need fewer staff. The closing down of the Electrolux regional operation has been on the cards for some time and it appears that senior management in the know have already lined themselves up with new jobs”.

Recently the business claimed that they plan to slash an additional 6.5% of its workforce globally as price pressure keeps consumers from shelling out on new domestic devices.

What’s not known is how much of the 6.5% is attributable to the closure of the Asia Pacific operation.

This equates to at least 3,000 from a total of about 46,000 employees, the company said last week.

Back in October global CEO, Chief Executive Officer Jonas Samuelson announced 4,000 job cuts.

Of the current cuts he said, “This is an entirely new program of staff reductions,”.

“We see this weak demand situation persisting in the near term.”

A key driver for any turnaround would be for interest rates to stabilize or decline, the CEO said.

“We have no other option than to plan for this environment to go on for a period,” Samuelson said. “Our customers still have challenges to overcome going forward, so we’re acting accordingly.”

In Australia Electrolux is still replacing people who have quit the business with Belinda Toner taking on the role of product line director, food preparation and wellbeing.

In the past she has worked in FMCG and at several major appliance, Companies including six years at Fisher & Paykel as senior product manager and general manager of product management.

Electrolux Australia staff at IFA.

She has also held roles with Whirlpool, Hagemeyer Brands, Nikon and Panasonic.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
Cash Strapped Electrolux Shares Slump After Q3 Results & More Sackings
EXCLUSIVE:Electrolux OZ Revenues & Profits Fall, But They Did Make Profit Switching To New Auditors
European Appliance Brands Let Rip Over Samsung Cooking Launch
EXCLUSIVE: Electrolux Revenues Slump 10% Sackings Tipped As Next
EXCLUSIVE: More Executives Exit Electrolux Staff Rate Management 25/100 In Latest Survey
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon Accused Of Dodgy Practices That Pushed Up Prices By Hundrerds Of Millions
Latest News
/
November 3, 2023
/
Dell Monitors Just Got Sharper & Faster
Latest News
/
November 3, 2023
/
TCL Joins Forces With Call of Duty For New Edition
Latest News
/
November 3, 2023
/
Renders Reveal New Moto G For 2024
Latest News
/
November 3, 2023
/
Qualcomm Reveals Exynos-Snapdragon Split For Galaxy S24 Series
Latest News
/
November 3, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon Accused Of Dodgy Practices That Pushed Up Prices By Hundrerds Of Millions
Latest News
/
November 3, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Amazon is facing a new problem, after it was revealed that the big online store used a series of illegal...
Read More