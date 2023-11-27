HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > EXCLUSIVE:Electrolux Look To Dump Chef Brand

EXCLUSIVE:Electrolux Look To Dump Chef Brand

By | 27 Nov 2023

Struggling Swedish appliance Company are getting set to drop Chef, after dropping Dishlex and Simpson brands according to sources.

The Sydney based business is already struggling with the loss of key people and falling revenues.

ChannelNews understands that retailers have been approached to ascertain whether lost Chef sales could be replaced by increased Westinghouse sales.

According to ChannelNews sources the business is looking to not only slash brands but certain products out of the Electrolux portfolio.

Last week exclusively revealed the exit of several key management who told ChannelNews that they had “become disillusioned” with management and the direction of the brand especially in the cooking market.

ChannelNews understands from retail sources that The Good Guys is set to range Omega products next year, across major appliance categories including cooking and laundry. The range which will include both affordable premium and premium models is set to put pressure on several appliance brands.

Speculation is that Chinese appliance Company Midea Group who recently set up an office in Collins Street in Melbourne is back talking to Electrolux AB management who recently axed their Asia Pacific operation in Singapore.

ChannelNews has been told that the group is still keen to acquire the business with the exception of Westinghouse due to problems in the USA due t0 them being a major Chinese entity and growing protectionist measures by both the EU and the USA.

Midea made a preliminary approach in Aril 2023, to the white-goods manufacturer about a possible deal.

Another Company that has run a ruler over Electrolux is Samsung Electronics who are trying to launch a cooking brand in Australia via Harvey Norman and The Good Guys.

Midea and Electrolux already have some partnerships, and in 2018 they launched the high-end AEG brand in China together.

Key to any deal would be getting the support from the billionaire Wallenberg family’s Investor AB, who hold 13.5% of the shares in Electrolux, and a deed that gives them 33%
of voting rights.

CN understands that while several Electrolux managements were open to a deal the Wallenberg family rejected any deal.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
EXCLUSIVE: More Senior Management Quit Electrolux, Work Environment Described As “Toxic”
EXCLUSIVE:Electrolux To Close Asia Pacific Operation Product Range To Be Slashed
Cash Strapped Electrolux Shares Slump After Q3 Results & More Sackings
EXCLUSIVE:Electrolux OZ Revenues & Profits Fall, But They Did Make Profit Switching To New Auditors
European Appliance Brands Let Rip Over Samsung Cooking Launch
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

iRobot Shares Rise, Amazon Deal Close
Latest News
/
November 27, 2023
/
Optus Outage Exposes Drone Rollout Concerns
Latest News
/
November 27, 2023
/
Best Buy Successfully Combats Shoplifting
Latest News
/
November 27, 2023
/
X Could Lose $75M In Advertising Revenue
Latest News
/
November 27, 2023
/
Foxconn Founder Quits Politics, Leads Company Instead
Latest News
/
November 27, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

iRobot Shares Rise, Amazon Deal Close
Latest News
/
November 27, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Amazon is to receive unconditional approval from the European Union for its proposed acquisition of iRobot, which has seen the...
Read More