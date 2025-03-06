Chinese accessory Company Anker whose products are distributed by Melbourne based Company Directed Electronics Australia, has moved to set up their own store at Chadstone Shopping Centre in Victoria, the move comes as the distributor moves into the Toy business in partnership with Toy’s Are Us.

According to Directed CEO Steve Siolis who recently purchased an 18.9% share of Toy’s Are Us, the Chinese Company who has stores in other parts of the world will use the Chadstone based retail store “To promote their Anker premium products.”

What’s not known is whether Anker who are the world’s #1 charging brand is set to set up stores in other States or whether they will set up a subsidiary in Australia.

Currently Directed Electronics sells a multitude of Anker products in Australia including the Companies popular Eufy security cameras.

Both retailers and competitors credit the Melbourne based distributor of having grown Anker’s business in Australia “Significantly.”

Recently Directed Electronics entered into a strategic commercial agreement with struggling toy group Toy’s Are US.

The deal is based on a 3 year contract with an and the option to extend for two additional 12 month periods.

Toy’s Are Us claim that the agreement enables them to co-develop products, packaging and marketing services for TOY and its retail brands.

“The agreement will be instrumental in fast-tracking our private label product development process, from market analysis and design to manufacturing and quality control. In particular, the agreement will allow TOY to access and develop exclusive products that are not available elsewhere in the market, providing a significant point of differentiation to competitors and supporting revenue growth” a Company spokesperson said.

It also appears that Toys Are US will pay Directed an annual fee of $1.2 million, to through the issuance of options convertible to ordinary shares in the Company, and cash if they can’t allocate shares.

TOY will own all rights to materials developed under this agreement.

Directed will undertake market analysis and product development; • Sourcing and manufacturing assistance; • Quality control and testing; • Packaging design and development; • Marketing and website design support; and • Supply of goods.

TOY Chairman Kelly Humphreys, said of the relationship “This partnership marks a pivotal moment in our transformation, and in delivering on our strategy. By entering into this agreement, the Company will be able to accelerate product development and deliver on our initiatives much faster than anticipated.

She added “By combining our deep understanding of the toy market with Directed’s innovation and manufacturing expertise, we are poised to offer unique, high-quality products that will delight our customers and drive stronger growth. This will not only diversify our product offering but also enhance margins and brand differentiation.”

Two weeks ago, Toys R Us CEO Penny Cox resigned despite the business delivering strong growth in FY25’s first quarter.

Currently the businesses have a search underway for a new CEO, and in the interim Kelly Humphreys, Chair of the Company will be appointed Executive Chair until a new CEO is appointed.