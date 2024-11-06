Home > Latest News > EXCLUSIVE:Crest Company Director Paid A QLD Singer $125K To Settle ‘Sex Discrimination’ Case

EXCLUSIVE:Crest Company Director Paid A QLD Singer $125K To Settle ‘Sex Discrimination’ Case

By | 6 Nov 2024

Dirk Olbertz, a part owner in Brisbane based distributor The Crest Company, and the former owner of the Noosa North Shore Resort, paid a woman $125,000 in 2020 after allegations were made in a statement of claim in a Sex Discrimination case that was settled prior to evidence being presented in a Queensland Court.

Olbertz, together with a business that he and his former wife owned, were the subject of a Sex Discrimination claim that was set to be heard in the Brisbane registry of the Federal Court of Australia.

Singer Kate Gibson

The claim against Olbertz and his Company was brought by Queensland based singer Kate Gibson.

The statement of claim alleges that in 2012 Olbertz ‘Invaded her personal space by standing extremely close and that he touched her and made unnecessary sexual references and discussed sex, when it was irrelevant to the conversations that were taking place”.

Her claim also accuses him of allegedly making “Distasteful offensive jokes of a sexual nature”, “derogatory comments about women generally and constantly objectified women” and “Insinuated, while paying her for her musical services, in front of another staff member, that he was paying her for sexual services rendered the night before”.

Kate Gibson above.

The statement of claim goes on to detail that in 2012, Olbertz asked Ms Gibson to attend the Hotel owned by him, the North Shore Retreat, for the purposes of playing music. After she arrived there, Gibson claims that she was served a “double serve of Cointreau with ice”, after which she became “dizzy and extremely intoxicated to the point she was having trouble standing”.

The statement details graphically her claims that she woke up in a spare room in Olbertz private residents’ area of the Resort where Olbertz raped her.

At one stage she asked Olbertz, “How many other women have you done this to, and does Annie (The wife) Know?” and Olbertz replied “A few, and no she doesn’t”.

Dirk Olbertz seen with a female

The allegations in the statement of claim were never tested in Court, and Olbertz strenuously denies that he engaged in the conduct outlined in the claim.

The allegations against Olbertz were also the subject of a complaint made by Ms Gibson to the Queensland Police.

ChannelNews understand that the complaint was investigated by Police, but no criminal charges were brought against Olbertz.

ChannelNews can now also confirm that the Federal Court of Australia proceedings against Olbertz were settled confidentially out of Court.

In consideration of a $125K payment, Gibson agreed that all proceedings against Olbertz would be stayed and discontinued”.

Dirk Olbertz left seen with the CEO of The Vrest Company Mike Edgson and his brother Ralph Olbertz.

A condition of the settlement was that the Queensland based singer had to releases Olbertz from all actions, suits, causes of action, claims and demands of any kind in the future.

At the time of signing the agreement she undertook not to tell anyone about the case or talk about the case other than with her solicitor, she was also allowed to disclose the payment to the Australian Tax Office.

She also agreed not to talk about the rape allegations.

The deed stipulates that the information in the deed must be kept confidential and was not to be disclosed to any other party.

It is not suggested by ChannelNews that the settlement is any admission of guilt on Olbertz’ part.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
