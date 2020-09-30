It appears that Busisoft CEO George Poutakidis doesn’t have a high regard for NSW specialist sound dealers after his latest tirade over poor Focal sales.

In an email obtained by ChannelNews he wrote ‘We have carefully reviewed the Focal sell-through for 2020 and unfortunately, the New South Wales figure is far behind BusiSoft’ s and Focal’s expectations’.

He went on to claim, ‘ We report sell-through monthly to Focal by each dealer and they too are extremely disappointed with the results in NSW’.

‘As such, we have, after discussion with Focal, expanded the dealer network in NSW’.

He then went on to announce that he had appointed the Lifestyle Store as the new NSW retailer of Focal speakers.

As one dealer quipped “ I hope he has got good credit terms and I hope he gets paid by the Lifestyle Store”.

Earlier this year Directors from the Lifestyle Store were taken on a Busisoft all expenses paid trip to France and Greece during the trip they visited the Focal Offices in France.

A visit to the Busisoft site to find NSW Focal dealers also lists Wave Logic as a Focal dealer with an address in Avaya House North Ryde, a visit to Google lists them as operating from a business office in North Sydney.