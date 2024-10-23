Home > Latest News > EXCLUSIVE:BlueAnt Takes ON JBL With Big Sound Party Box Speaker That Comes With 2 Wireles Mics

EXCLUSIVE:BlueAnt Takes ON JBL With Big Sound Party Box Speaker That Comes With 2 Wireles Mics

23 Oct 2024

Australian audio Company BlueAnt is cranking up their offering in the highly competitive party box market with a new $476 X5i speaker that the Company claims deliver “epic sound” 30 hours playtime at 50% volume, also included in the price are two wireless microphones that would normally cost $150.

The market that is globally dominated by JBL and Party Box speakers with the Harman Company holding close to 79% of this market,  often sees demand soar during the peak holiday season with BlueAnt, who has seen sales for their previous party box speaker grow, via the likes of Telstra, mass retailers and Amazon, now looking to strip further share as new retailers are bought on board for the Companies products in the last quarter 2024 according to CEO Taisen Madden.

One of the key standout features is the 120 watt peak power output and a new 165mm bass engine along with the two wireless microphones.

The device has a 20800mAh built in battery with the $476 speaker capable of delivering 7 hours of thumping sound at 100% of volume.

“Pair two of these together and you would have no problems entertaining 150 people,” said Madden.

On top of that the speakers have a new LED lightshow capability making it ideal for “house parties” claims BlueAnt.

The new Duo mode allows two speakers to be easily paired and with the inclusion a phone and tablet holder operators can use the speakers to run their own playlists and disco.

“What we are delivering is outstanding value especially as we are including two wireless microphones which can be used at parties, weddings, or when running an event and you need audio input,” said Madden.

Another key feature is the bass driver which observers claim deliver “exceptional sound” when the speakers are outputting at “lower volume.”



