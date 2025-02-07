Speculation that Yamaha is getting out of the AV market have been squashed with local management at the Japanese Company, telling ChannelNews that while there are some changes the global Company is committed to the AV market “long term”.

Earlier this week at the ISE trade show in Barcelona, a rumour was circulating that Yamaha who has witnessed a fall in global revenues in their consumer AV business was set to exit the market completely.

“This is categorically not true” said Dale Moore Head of Marketing and Sales at Yamaha Australia.

“We have amalgamated parts of our business, but we are still working on expanding our business and market share in Australia” he said.

ChannelNews understands that the Company has rationalised their AV product range in particular their receiver range, while also cutting back their soundbar offering.

“We will have seven receivers this year, we will also launch a new premium soundbar as well as a new premium headphone and amp,” said Moore.

He said that internally the local operation was restructured in 2024 to operate more effectively, with his role expanded resulting in areas such as home audio and Pro AV and professional communications being managed by the same team.

Moor said that back in 2013 the business was selling 12 different receivers. “”We are now ranging seven” he said.

He also quashed rumours that the AV division was being merged with the Yamaha musical instruments division.

Globally the Companies Consumer AV business is under pressure with Yamaha management anticipating a downturn in their consumer business with the Company less optimistic as to the future for the home market.

During the past nine months Yamaha AV revenues increased due to strong B2B product sales, however consumer sales declined due to downsizing of their home audio range, profits also fell.

In their financials released yesterday the Company claimed that consumer product sales are expected to decrease in the future as downsizing of their home audio business is impacted by changing market conditions.

Despite problems in the consumer market Yamaha B2B product sales are projected to increase significantly due to continued demand by Pro AV installers.