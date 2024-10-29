TPG claim that they have removed questionable Chinese communications gear manufactured by Huawei from their network, the only problem is that the network is not saying what they are going to do about the hundreds of Huawei fibre nodes they installed in businesses across Australia that are still operational and a risk.

The carrier claims that they are removing the last vestiges of China’s Huawei from its phone towers, the only problem is that customers who purchased their TPG 400 fibre broadband connection from the carrier still have questionable Huawei nodes installed in their offices.

According to the Australian David Yeo – the executive overseeing TPG’s 5G rollout the telco had to remove all of Huawei’s technology and had to “rebuild the (TPG Network) site from scratch” after the former Coalition federal government in 2018 banned the Chinese company, citing national security.

However, there is no mention of whether TPG will replace the hundreds of Huawei nodes that have been used to connect businesses to their network. Nor is their any direction from the Federal Government that carriers who installed questionable Huawei gear in the first place have any obligation to replace the high risk Huawei nodes in offices across Australia.

According to Yeo the removal of questionable Huawei gear in their network was “Effectively, a knockdown and rebuild of the site” he said.

“We removed everything that’s Huawei related then – if you’re doing so much work – we remove everything that’s sort of aged a little bit, even if it had a little bit more lifespan. So, we put everything brand new in”.

Now he is now claiming that the Huawei free network is “Arguably the most modern network in Australia.”

The Companies Fibre 400 network was expensive and was only delivering 50Mbps for an outlay of over $250 using Huawei telecommunications gear.

They also used China Telecom to install the fibre network in many businesses.

Cyber security experts have stepped up warnings about the use of Chinese technology in critical infrastructure, such as telecommunications with the gear now left in sites who have purchased the Companies 400 fibre packages in the past now left with what could be dangerous Chinese communication nodes in their network.

The Australian reported that a cyber-attack tied to the Chinese government penetrated the networks of several US broadband providers this month, potentially accessing information from systems the federal government uses for court-authorised network wire-tapping requests.

Recently US senators called for a ban on Chinese Company TP Link whose products are widely sold at mass retailers.

The US lawmakers want the Biden administration to probe China’s TP-Link Technology Co and its affiliates for potential national security risks from their widely used wi-fi routers over fears they could be used in cyber-attacks against the US.

Back in 2020 we revealed that China Telecom (Australia) Corporation Limited which is primarily owned and controlled by the Communist Government of China, and the banned Chinese Company Huawei, are doing a roaring business in Australia via carriers such as TPG.

The President of China Telecom Australia was at the time Anthea, Xuan Ye, who on her linkedIn page was associated with Xichu(James) Zhao, CEO Huawei Australia.

China Telecom is an organization the US Government wants to ban because of security concerns with the US Federal Communications Commission threatening to ban the Company unless they can show they’re independent from the Chinese government, the latest in the agency’s efforts to limit Beijing’s role in U.S. networks.

In Australia hundreds of businesses are doing business with China Telecom Australia and Huawei and they don’t even know it.

Both TPG and AAPT are installing questionable Huawei routers with their so called Fibre 400Gb business plan.

We are still waiting for a comment from TPG.