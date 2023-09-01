HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > EXCLUSIVE: Samsung To Launch New Cooking & Bespoke Range

By | 1 Sep 2023

Samsung is set to launch a new cooking range consisting of oven, dishwasher rangehood and cooktops with Harvey Norman and The Food Guys set to range the new Samsing cooking offering with all of the products capable of being linked with the Smart Things.

Known overseas for their popular cooking range, in particular in the USA and Canada Samsung Australia has also cut a deal with well-known celebrity chef Andy Allen who is a food critic and television presenter.

He is notable for winning the fourth season of MasterChef Australia in 2012, and for being a judge on MasterChef Australia from 2020.

He also owns restaurants.

According to Jeremy Senior Vice President of Consumer at Samsung Australia the new range will have some interesting surprises including an oven that cooks via convection air fry and steam. It also has a heap of smarts built in.

When asked why microwave cooking had been omitted, he said “We already have an extensive range of microwaves that deliver a multitude of capabilities”.

Senior claims that the robust line-up, featuring ovens, cooktops, rangehoods and dishwashers, takes inspiration from a growing interest in appliances that take the guesswork out of cooking and meal preparation.

He claims that “Around 66 per cent of Australians are cooking more at home and eating out less to save money”.

Much of the range will form part of the growing BESPOKE portfolio, further facilitating Australians’ the option of stylish and unique looks.

 

Pitched at the affordable premium market the new range has been described as “really well designed”.

Senior said that at this stage Samsung is sticking with the two retailers who deliver the bulk of appliance sales in Australia.

Key Cooking range features:

· Wi-Fi Connected: Allowing Australians to remotely monitor and control their oven, cooktop and range hood from their smartphone – whether it be to pre-heat on the way home, through to auto-cook settings from the comfort of their couch.

· AI Pro Cooking: With a built-in AI camera, end-to-end professional quality cooking will be made easy, fun and shareable. Without needing to open the oven door, cooking can be optimised through recipe selection, and post-cook highlight videos created to share with friends or across social media.

· Dual Cook Flex: Some oven models will include two compartments that can be set to two different temperatures, as well as when multi-cooking a flexible door means one zone can be checked without interrupting the other – providing both time and energy efficiencies (when only using the top half).

· Samsung Food: Also available from today, Samsung will launch Samsung Food, a personalised, AI-powered food and recipe app, to support Australians plan their weekly meals. Samsung Food will offer more than 160,000 recipes, acting as a personal assistant that helps Australians discover new dishes, create tailored meal plans and order ingredients online. The service will also help users control their cooking appliances and access to guided cooking experiences.

Home Appliance RRP (AUD) Colour
Ovens
6 Series AI Oven Flex door $3,699 Black
Bespoke 6 Series Oven $2,999 Beige, Black
5 Series Pyrolytic Oven Flex Door $1,999 Silver
4 Series Pyrolytic Oven $1499, $1399 Black, Silver
4 Series Catalytic Oven $1,149 Silver
Cooktops
Induction Cooktop 80cm $2,299 Black
Bespoke Induction Cooktop 60cm $1,899 Beige
Induction Cooktop 60cm Mag Dial $2,099 Black
Induction Cooktop 60cm 5 Series 3 zones $1,299 Black
Rangehoods
Bespoke Rangehood 90cm $1,499 Black
Bespoke Rangehood 90cm $1,499 White
Dishwashers
BESPOKE 15PS Dishwasher $1,599 Satin Beige, Clean Black
14 PS Dishwasher $899, $799 Black, Silver



