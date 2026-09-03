ChannelNews has seen and heard the new Samsung-powered CANVAS HiFi TV at IFA 2026, and we can exclusively confirm that the premium Danish audio-visual system is coming to Australia, although it may not necessarily be sold through Samsung.

Earlier today at IFA 2026 in Berlin, CANVAS HiFi CEO Laust Nielsen gave ChannelNews an exclusive demonstration of the company’s latest premium TV and audio offering, which combines Samsung display technology with CANVAS HiFi’s high-end integrated sound system.

What we saw, and more importantly heard, was impressive.

The system takes a premium Samsung television and transforms it into a significantly more ambitious integrated audio-visual product, with CANVAS targeting consumers who want high-end sound, premium television technology and furniture-grade Scandinavian design in a single package.

It also puts CANVAS increasingly into territory occupied by another Danish brand, Bang & Olufsen, which previously accused CANVAS of infringing its intellectual property.

Despite the threats and allegations, Nielsen told ChannelNews at IFA that Bang & Olufsen has not proceeded with the legal action initially threatened against CANVAS.

He maintains there were no grounds for B&O’s claims and described the company’s actions as “totally unreasonable”.

Nielsen also claims that, after failing to pursue its original action against CANVAS, Bang & Olufsen is now targeting other companies associated with him.

The claims form the latest chapter in an increasingly bitter dispute between two Danish companies competing for consumers at the top end of the premium TV and audio market.

CANVAS Is Coming To Australia

Of particular significance for Australian retailers and consumers is Nielsen’s confirmation to ChannelNews that CANVAS products will be sold in Australia.

The route to market is still being worked through, and ChannelNews understands the products will not necessarily be distributed or sold directly by Samsung Australia.

This is significant because CANVAS HiFi is not simply another Samsung television range.

CANVAS is an independent Danish audio company that takes premium Samsung display technology and integrates it into its own audio and furniture platform.

The result is effectively a complete audio-visual system rather than a conventional TV paired with a soundbar.

Nielsen told ChannelNews that the Australian offering will include multiple screen sizes and product configurations built around Samsung display panels.

Samsung OLED Gets The CANVAS Treatment

At the top of the range is the CANVAS The HiFi S99H, developed in partnership with Samsung and built around Samsung’s flagship 4K OLED display technology.

Four screen sizes are planned:

55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch and 83-inch.

Buyers will also be able to configure the system with either the standard CANVAS audio system or the more powerful CANVAS L audio module.

This is where the proposition becomes particularly interesting.

Rather than positioning the speakers as an accessory to the television, CANVAS effectively makes the audio system part of the architecture of the TV.

The enclosure stretches across the installation, creating a single piece of furniture incorporating the Samsung display and CANVAS audio technology.

During our demonstration at IFA, the combination delivered the sort of scale and presence that conventional TV speakers, and many soundbars, struggle to reproduce.

The HiFi Frame

CANVAS is also expanding The HiFi Frame, which is designed around Samsung’s lifestyle and premium television models.

The system has been engineered to work with Samsung’s The Frame, The Frame Pro and premium Neo QLED 4K and 8K televisions, with six sizes planned.

Instead of hanging a separate soundbar underneath a premium television, CANVAS incorporates the display and audio into a unified architectural enclosure.

It’s an approach that potentially gives Samsung dealers another way of selling premium displays to consumers who might otherwise be looking at substantially more expensive integrated television systems.

And that puts CANVAS directly into Bang & Olufsen territory.

CANVAS Solo Also Impresses

ChannelNews was also given a demonstration of the CANVAS Solo, the company’s all-in-one HiFi system.

While the Samsung-based TV products are likely to attract much of the attention, the Solo demonstrates that CANVAS wants to be viewed as a serious audio company rather than simply a designer of premium TV enclosures.

The system delivered an impressive performance during our IFA demonstration and could become an important part of the company’s Australian proposition when the brand enters the market.

The Bang & Olufsen Battle

The Australian launch comes against the backdrop of CANVAS HiFi’s ongoing dispute with Bang & Olufsen.

Back in September 2025, ChannelNews exclusively revealed that Bang & Olufsen had accused CANVAS HiFi of copying elements of the design of its Beovision Contour television.

The CANVAS The HiFi Frame, an all-in-one system designed by Carsten Beck, had been shown at IFA Berlin 2025.

Bang & Olufsen subsequently alleged there were striking similarities between the CANVAS product and the Beovision Contour, including the speaker section positioned beneath the display and aspects of the grille treatment.

A formal notice from Claus Barrett Christiansen of Danish law firm Bech-Bruun was sent to CANVAS HiFi around 12 months ago.

At the time, it appeared that the dispute could develop into a significant legal battle between the two Danish brands.

A year later, Nielsen appears anything but concerned.

Speaking exclusively to ChannelNews at IFA 2026, he rejected B&O’s allegations and said the company had not followed through with the legal action originally threatened against CANVAS.

Nielsen claims Bang & Olufsen’s case was “riddled with problems” and maintains that CANVAS had not infringed B&O’s intellectual property.

Bang & Olufsen’s position on Nielsen’s latest claims has not yet been established.

What is clear, however, is that CANVAS is not backing away from the premium television market.

Quite the opposite.

With Samsung display technology behind its latest products, an expanded range and Australia now confirmed as one of its markets, CANVAS is preparing to compete in a category where Bang & Olufsen has spent decades establishing itself as one of the world’s most recognisable luxury audio-visual brands.

For Australian premium AV retailers, that could make CANVAS one of the more interesting new entrants to watch.