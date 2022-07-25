Days after the exit of Jason Oh from TP Vision the manufacturer of Philips TVs it’s emerged that Amazon is set to start selling a top end Philips OLED TV complete with a Bowers & Wilkins sound bar as well as their P5 Ai processor built in.

The Philips OLED935 TV is one of few TVs to support all major HDR formats however the begging question is why no mainstream Australian retailer is ranging the new TV.

ChannelNews has been told that currently stock of the new TV is sitting in Synnex warehouses awaiting Amazon to list the new TV on their local Amazon web site.

For several months, Oh was telling ChannelNews the new Philips TV with the Bowers & Wilkins soundbar “Is coming”.” It’s going to be big….” I am talking to Harvey Norman, JB Hi Fi and The Good Guys” he said.

The TV with the new P5 AI+ processor delivers premium HDR performance, including for HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ sources is seen as the premium TV that TP Vision need in Australia.

It’s also the first brand to include DTS Play-Fi with wireless multi-room audio capability built-in.

According to Oh Philips were going to spend up big on their TVs in Australia.

He even approached a local PR Company, promising them a “major account.”

After getting a freebie to announce his own appointment as Sales Director at TP Vision, no account eventuated despite promises by Oh.

Currently working on projects for Laser Corporation, oh has not returned our calls.

ChannelNews understands that the TV could still end up at Harvey Norman or The Good Guys.

The Philips TV features an ultra-slim chassis, edgeless bezels and high-quality metal finish supported by acoustically transparent Kvadrat cloth on the grille on the front of the Bowers & Wilkins speaker enclosure, while a new metal micromesh fascia is used on the upper surface of the enclosure.

The TV also has Dolby Atmos Elevation drive units and central Tweeter-on-Top technology.

These are mounted in a separate speaker enclosure combined with a metal angled arm to act as the table-top stand. There is also a longer wall-mount option included.

According to sources Sound United the manufacturer of Bowers & Wilkins sound systems expressed an interest in selling the Philips TV into the specialist channel. We understand that this could still happen.

The Managing Director of Sound United’s business is Philip Newton who was Marketing Director and then Vice President of Samsung responsible for TV and AV operations.

During his time with Samsung the Korean Company significantly grew their share of the Australian TV market and still remain the number one supplier.