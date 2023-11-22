Struggling Swedish appliance brand Electrolux is facing another round of senior management losses, including their Head Of Commercial sales.

It appears that senior management have become so disillusioned with the actions of both local and international management, that they are lining up jobs and quitting, with one insider describing the environment at the Sydney based Company as “shocking and toxic”.

Among those heading to new roles is Troy Hincho (seen below) , the former Head of Commercial who is taking up a senior role at Residentia.

Some insiders claim he should have been given the National Sales Manager role when Chris Coen quit.

Instead, the role went to a former Samsung executive Hass Mahdi, whose previous role at Samsung was in the AV division. (Seen above) right with Electrolux CEO Kurt Hegvold left of Mahdi.

He was the third sales manager at the Company in four years.

Also quitting the Company is Truong Nguyen a former Key Account Manager at Electrolux who is taking on a new role at Samsung.

He was seen as a future leader at Electrolux and was being groomed for a senior management role.

Also out is State Manager Fiona Mackay, the former National Business Development Manager who had only recently, been promoted.

Electrolux management have not commented on the shock exit, with two more senior managers believed to have registered with head hunters recently.

All three resigned within the same week and were direct reports to sales director Hass Mahdi.

One senior executive told ChannelNews “Staff moral since Chris Coen’s departure is at an all-time low, some claiming it’s worse than when it was under John Featherstone’s leadership”.

Featherstone the former CEO and the former Human Resources director left the Company on the same day and under questionable circumstances, following an investigation by Electrolux management in Asia Pacific and Sweden.

Deb Bowden left the business following the departure of managing director, John Featherstone, she was initially in a junior role and when Featherstone was appointed over popular executive Michael Doyle who after being dumped by Featherstone sued the Swedish owned Company, who eventually settled with a major pay out paid to Doyle.

Bowden was in a junior role reporting to Karen Hirst and was promoted during Featherstone’s tenure following Hirst’s departure.