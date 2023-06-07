The Big Picture People Store at South Morang g in Victoria, has been placed into liquidation with debts in excess of $1.2M.

Part of the Big Picture Group the business was placed into liquidation back in April 2023, the liquidators are Melbourne based Cor Cordis.

According to Mitchell Cordis from Cor Cordis the unsecured debts are $1.2M. Secured creditors were owed $190,0000.

According to the liquidator, claims made by one customer who claims that he paid for goods but never got the goods, that the business was trading while insolvent are being investigated.

However, this is not set to go anywhere as several parties have told ChannelNews that the owner of the business that traded as Gantech Pty Ltd, was “ill” prior to the business collapsing.

George Christou the CEO of the Big Picture People group of stores that operate independently has spoken to several customers who lost money. He has told ChannelNews that he has worked with suppliers to “Try and appease customers” with new deals that minimize their losses.

He said that several brands have come to the party with pricing that allows a consumer to “minimize their losses”.

At one stage an angry customer who claimed that he had lost money at the South Morang store, visited the Big Picture People store in Hoppers Crossing Victoria he had to be asked to leave the store despite being offered a way out of his losses.

“This is an unfortunate situation which the Big Picture People and suppliers have been working to resolve”.