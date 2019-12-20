EXCLUSIVE: Loewe Is Back TV’s Sound & Smartphones & Appliances In 2021

European TV brand Loewe is back bigger and better than ever before according to management at the restructured Company who have also said that the Company will launch a new smartphone at Mobile World Congress in Berlin and a new range of European designed appliances in 2021.

Tipped by ChannelNews the Germany TV and sound Company has totally restructured following the Company being placed into administration after negotiations with German unions broke down.

The brand is now owned and operated by Skytec the Company who sold off the European operations of Blaupunkt and Sharp and will now focus on growing Loewe into a global TV brand.

The new Company is set to roll out a new TV range consisting of OLED and Ultra High Definition LED TV’s and 24Bit networked sound systems in 2020.

In Australia the brand is distributed by Indi Imports who during the winding up of the old Company and the announcement of the new were still able to supply specialist retailers with the latest models.

At one stage ChannelNews saw container loads of Loewe TV’s being delivered to Indi Imports warehouses in Melbourne.

Paul Riachi the CEO of Indi Imports said “firstly I want to thank our dealers who have supported us with Loewe through what was a difficult period, we have delivered on what we said and we are now moving forward with not only an expanded new range of TV’s but an expansion of Loewe as a brand”

He added” Loewe is a key Indi Imports product,the brand is now stronger leaner and more agile than before. In 2020 we will deliver exclusive styling and new cutting edge entertainment technology”.

In Australia the Loewe brznd will be set up in INDI’s new headquarters in Keysborough Melbourne.

“We have built a brand new 1500sqm facility where we will train dealers and installers. We will have a full remote on-site service capability at these premises”.

“We will carry stock so that we can supply parts for past and future Loewe products” he added.

When the administrators were initially appointed retailers selling Loewe, TV’s were told its business as “normal” despite a German Court ordering the shutdown of Loewe’s TV plant in Europe.

The new models will be manufactured in an automated plant in Germany.

When the Company tried to negotiate with Unions who were demanding what Loewe management said were “ridiculous” claims the district court of Coburg in central Germany initiated insolvency procedures against the iconic German television manufacturer.

The order to shut down Loewe’s plants has seen the majority of the company’s roughly 500 employees sacked.

Speaking at what will be the new Loewe manufacturing plant in Kronach Germany the new CEO Vladislav Khabliev said “We are thrilled to write a new chapter in the success of Loewe and to expand the brand internationally in premium segments for sophisticated consumer electronics”.

He said that Bavaria in Germany will become “A vital hub” in the research and development of new Loewe products.

Khabliev said that Loewe now a new team of “creative and strategic minds”.

He said that 2020 will see the unveiling of some remarkable television and audio advancements at the world’s leading trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances, IFA in Berlin in 2020.

Khabliev added “Skytec has immense experience in repositioning already powerful brands such as Blaupunkt and Sharp. It is with proven successes and expertise that Loewe will undoubtedly be the next success story.

Loewe has now become part of our DNA. We have a long-term commitment, dedicated strategic teams and expert resources. Smart investments, international sustainability partners and decades of combined experience will ensure success. Our plans are fierce and enthusiastic,” says Khabliev. “We look forward to this defying task with great enthusiasm and excitement.”

About Skytec Group Ltd

Skytec Group Ltd. is an international investment company, specializing in consumer electronics and technology investments and ventures. The company has an excellent track record of successfully growing and exiting start-up ventures, as well as restructuring and relaunching brands to meet the needs of the modern consumer. The company makes investments across Europe, CIS and Asia and utilizes the talents of proven specialists in their respective fields.