Leading Edge collapse leaves suppliers and staff owed more than $10m

Buying group Leading Edge Group has entered voluntary administration owing suppliers and employees more than $10 million, with the bulk of the exposure linked to its computers, electronics and appliances operations.

The company has about $2 million in assets, including $1.9 million in accounts receivable, according to financial information reviewed. Secured creditors hold priority claims, leaving unsecured trade suppliers facing potentially heavy losses.

Leading Edge appointed Vincents partner Henry McKenna as voluntary administrator after it became unable to meet its debt obligations. Suppliers were notified of the appointment on July 23.

A review of the group’s FY2025 financial statements indicates its £3.3 million ($6.78 million) acquisition of a UK business contributed to the cash-flow pressure.

More than $3.79 million of the purchase price was funded through borrowings, with part of the money used to pay related parties, while a further $3 million was drawn from the company’s cash reserves. Industry sources said the transaction depleted working capital needed to operate the business.

The group’s problems were compounded by overdue accounts receivable and the failure of some members, according to people familiar with the company. They alleged certain members, including Wireless 1, were permitted to continue trading beyond prudent credit limits before entering liquidation.

As Leading Edge’s debts mounted, suppliers began placing the group on credit hold. Sources said this prevented members from buying through the group, prompting some to leave and further reducing its cash flow.

Suppliers that placed Leading Edge on hold included Hisense and Leader Computers.

The collapse has also raised questions about the group’s central-billing model. Leading Edge promoted the system to suppliers as a way of reducing credit risk, but industry sources said it instead concentrated that risk within the buying group.

“While it simplified collections for suppliers when everything with Leading Edge was operating normally, it exacerbated the problem when the business came unstuck,” one source said.

Leading Edge did not carry credit insurance, according to people familiar with its operations.

The group reported FY2025 revenue of $94.98 million, down from $97.9 million a year earlier.

Chairman Peter Knock said the board appointed administrators only after exhausting restructuring, capital-raising, strategic-investment and asset-sale options. He attributed the company’s difficulties to higher interest rates, cost-of-living pressures, rising operating costs and competition from national retailers and online businesses.

The administration followed management upheaval, including the sudden resignation of chief executive Charlie Davey. He was replaced by former technology and sales general manager Scott Lindsay.

Leading Edge had a $15 million invoice-discounting facility with Scottish Pacific, of which $5.05 million had been drawn at the end of the financial year.

Scottish Pacific holds security over the group’s Australian receivables, while Barclays holds security over its UK assets. Those lenders rank ahead of unsecured trade creditors, with the Australian Taxation Office also among the creditors.

Employee entitlements may be covered by the federal government’s Fair Entitlements Guarantee if the company enters liquidation and eligibility requirements are met.

The future of the UK operation remains uncertain, although it could be separated from the Australian business or sold as part of efforts to recover value for creditors.