Home > Hardware > EXCLUSIVE: Top Selling Nvidia Shield Coming To Aus?

EXCLUSIVE: Top Selling Nvidia Shield Coming To Aus?

By | 21 Feb 2020
It’s already one of the hottest Android TV products in the USA and now Nvidia is getting set to launch a new version of their popular Nvidia Shield TV box in Australia.

Its stylish boxset comes with its own remote and in a class of its own when it comes to streaming Android TV content because unlike the Blaupunkt or Seiki Android boxes, this box is 100% approved by Google the makers of the Android TV platform.

Reviews in the USA are rating this product 10/10 claiming that it delivers reliable performance, a sleek, unobtrusive design alongside a super functional remote.

The product Australia will receive will come equipped with a new chipset and improved software with a substantial upgrade over the older model currently being sold in the USA.

(Photo: The Nvidia Shield)

What’s surprising is that the product is five years old yet no major retailer in Australia has sold the product.

When it first was revealed, it was more ahead of its time and whether folks in the USA really needed streaming boxes in their homes was cemented when they went out and purchased the Nvidia Shield.

Even today the Shield is seen as superior to “Firesticks”, manufactured by Amazon.

The current model Nvidia Shields have a Tegra X1+ processor w/ 256-core GPU, 2GB RAM and 8GB of storage.

(Photo: The Nvidia Shield)

If you opt for the “Pro” edition you will get 3GB RAM and double the storage at 16GB.

They both have 802.11ac 2×2 MIMO 2.4 GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0+ LE and Gigabit Ethernet.

I suspect that the new model set to come to Australia could be Wi Fi 6 enabled.

You also get Dual USB 3.0 on the Pro version.

According to an email sent to ChannelNews by Nvidia executives, the new Nvidia Shield models could hit the Australian and New Zealand markets within a matter of months.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

(Photo: The Nvidia Shield)

