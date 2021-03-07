HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Appliances > EXCLUSIVE: Hoover Moves To New Distributor Extensive Range Of Appliances Soon

EXCLUSIVE: Hoover Moves To New Distributor Extensive Range Of Appliances Soon

By | 7 Mar 2021
,

Sydney based distributor Tempo has been appointed to sell the Hoover brand of appliances in Australia, it was only 12 months ago that the Company secured the rights to the range of appliance products.

The Hoover brand has over 88% prompted brand awareness in Australia following a recent study with Tempo set to release Hoover laundry, refrigeration, cooling and heating and dishwasher products in Australia.

Also coming is Hoover microwaves, built in cooking appliances as well as a range of small appliances.

Tempo take over the brand on April 1, 2021.

Research reveals that the brand which was in the past among the top three appliance brands in Australia is seen as being a “trustworthy and practical” brand with Tempo set to offer 5-year warranty on Hoover products.

In the refrigeration market Tempo will be able to offer retailers top and bottom mount products as well as side by side fridges as well as French door and compact products.

Laundry products will include front and top loaders, vented dryers as well as combi washer-dryers.

Tempo director Andrew Stergiotis told ChannelNews that the appointment of Tempo allows the Company to offer retailers a high-quality product from a trusted brand.

“Hoover has been around for decades in Australia research shows it is a highly trusted brand and we intend to deliver 5-year warranty on products as well as a range of products that we believe will appeal to consumers who want efficiency and simplicity” in their appliances.

Tempo’s NZ partner will be Pacificomm.

 

 

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Why Are Philips Premium OLED TVs Not Sold In Oz?
Shriro Reports 49% Lift In Revenues But No New Head Office
Major Shareholders Bail Out Of CE & Appliance Distributor Shriro
JB Hi-Fi To Stock Tempo Wellcare Massage Product
Christmas Kitchen Sale Hits Aldi This Saturday
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aussie Favourites Return to LifeStyle in Foxtel’s New Line-Up
Latest News
/
March 5, 2021
/
Apple Supports App Economy with Learning for Developers
Apple Latest News
/
March 5, 2021
/
Samsung Neo QLED TV Lands Today with New 2021 Range
4K TV 8K TV Latest News
/
March 5, 2021
/
Qualcomm’s ‘Snapdragon Sound’ Set To Revolutionise Wireless Audio
Latest News
/
March 5, 2021
/
Marshall Fashionably Late with Wireless Ear Buds
Latest News Sound Sound Buds
/
March 5, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aussie Favourites Return to LifeStyle in Foxtel’s New Line-Up
Latest News
/
March 5, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Foxtel has announced a huge new schedule of local LifeStyle content ever, with new and returning locally commissioned series going...
Read More