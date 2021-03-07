Sydney based distributor Tempo has been appointed to sell the Hoover brand of appliances in Australia, it was only 12 months ago that the Company secured the rights to the range of appliance products.

The Hoover brand has over 88% prompted brand awareness in Australia following a recent study with Tempo set to release Hoover laundry, refrigeration, cooling and heating and dishwasher products in Australia.

Also coming is Hoover microwaves, built in cooking appliances as well as a range of small appliances.

Tempo take over the brand on April 1, 2021.

Research reveals that the brand which was in the past among the top three appliance brands in Australia is seen as being a “trustworthy and practical” brand with Tempo set to offer 5-year warranty on Hoover products.

In the refrigeration market Tempo will be able to offer retailers top and bottom mount products as well as side by side fridges as well as French door and compact products.

Laundry products will include front and top loaders, vented dryers as well as combi washer-dryers.

Tempo director Andrew Stergiotis told ChannelNews that the appointment of Tempo allows the Company to offer retailers a high-quality product from a trusted brand.

“Hoover has been around for decades in Australia research shows it is a highly trusted brand and we intend to deliver 5-year warranty on products as well as a range of products that we believe will appeal to consumers who want efficiency and simplicity” in their appliances.

Tempo’s NZ partner will be Pacificomm.