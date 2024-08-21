Melbourne based distributor Indi Imports, is believed to have pulled off a major deal that will see Loewe TVs Loewe Audio and later this year Loewe Appliance ranged at Harvey Norman and Domayne stores in Australia according to sources.

Loewe is a premium German TV brand whose products are currently sold at specialist dealers and at The Good Guys.

Neither Harvey Norman or Indi Imports have commented on the move that will see the German Companies products ranged initially at 30 key Harvey Norman stores and at Domayne outlets according to insiders.

ChannelNews understands that discussions with Harvey Norman initially kicked off at IFA 2023 when Katie Page visited the Companies stand.

From there Indi Import management was able to pull together a deal that will see Loewe TVs ranged at Harvey Norman stores.

Among the new Loewe products will be the Stellar TV which has a concrete back setting it apart from other premium OLED TVs.

The new TV exceptionally slim and feature a backing sheet made of real concrete, the ultra-thin (2mm) concrete skim that gives each Stellar screen a dynamic industrial, ultra-modern look.

Also in the range are the Loewe Bild TVs that come with both OLED and LED display options along with their popular We.by Loewe TV range, (seen below).

Additionally, there is a full range of audio products including home cinema and networked speakers.

The German Company recently rolled out a limited-edition range of speakers in partnership with French soccer sensation Kylian Mbappé, these speakers have already become collectors’ items in Europe.

Loewe who are known as the Company that invented the first TVs in the world, have also moved into the premium appliance market with the Company set to launch a premium coffee machine that is tipped to also be ranged at Harvey Norman.

The $3,995european coffee machine not only warms the cups it heats the water in 8 seconds and has an enclosed bean grinder on the top of the machine.