Serious questions are being asked of Harvey Norman Commercial management in Victoria, after the big retailer went to the Supreme Court recently in an effort to stop an employee of 15 years, Kane Ibbott taking up a new role for a plumbing company, which was moving to sell appliances.

We have also been told HNC management were instrumental, in getting people terminated at Electrolux after they discovered that an account had been opened by the Swedish appliance Company for the Victorian based plumbing Company who is moving to sell appliances in direct competition with Harvey Norman Commercial.

ChannelNews understands that Electrolux complied with the request and terminated two employees over fears of losing HNC business.

The decisions taken by Baily who has been asked to confirm or deny the allegations by ChannelNews also led to calls from Harvey Norman executive Chris Coen who was concerned over the actions of Baily.

We understand that Ibbott had no none compete clauses in his employment contract.

According to insiders, senior management at Harvey Norman Commercial, including Glenda Baily The Harvey Norman Commercial Director in Victoria were furious, when they were told that Kane Ibbott, the former Category Manager and Head Of Projects -Appliance Division at Harvey Norman Commercial Victoria was leaving the business.

Management then called a meeting of staff last Friday with several telling ChannelNews that they were threatened by management who feared others would follow Ibbott out of the door.

According to sources HNC management have accused Ibbott of providing the plumbing company with confidential information relating to HNC Victoria, which is a franchised operation despite their appearing being no evidence to support their claims.

Colleagues of Ibbott who have spoken to ChannelNews and are still working at Harvey Norman Commercial, claim that the only information he has on HNC is what’s in his head and from 15 years working for the Company.

“What Harvey Norman fear is not that he will be working for a competitor but the fact that he has ingrained relationships with suppliers and that he knows who to talk to and is trusted by brands” said one insider with knowledge.

Insiders are telling ChannelNews that Electrolux executives panicked when they got the call from Baily, and that as a result of the call and the possibility of losing business at Harvey Norman led to the business taking action against employees who had set up the Electrolux account.

ChannelNews has asked for comments from both Glenda Baily, the Managing Director of Electrolux Kurt Hegvold and the General Manager of Harvey Norman Chris Coen relating to the claims.

The case against Ibbott, is listed as Vic Commercial Pty Ltd the franchisee for Harvey Norman Commercial in Victoria.

Heard before Judge McDonald the matter has been set down for a direction’s hearing on the 29th of May 2024.

Questions are now being asked about the future of Baily at Harvey Norman Commercial following the exit of Ibbott.