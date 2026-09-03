Grundig TVs are set to be revealed at IFA 2026 and they are coming to Australia.

Earlier today we got an exclusive look at what’s going to be offered to Australian retailers.

Back in July 2026 ChannelNews revealed that Changhong has secured a broad licence for the Grundig brand in Asia Pacific, including Australia.

We have now exclusively seen first hand the first of the Grundig TV range and it’s impressive.

ChannelNews was able to obtain an exclusive briefing ahead of the official launch at IFA, with management revealing that the new TV range is packed with cutting edge TV technology.

What we were shown was a totally new TV range that will take on Hisense and TCL in the future.

A New Flagship Platform

The new Grundig Aurora TV range has a synchronised light and colour management system built around an RGB MiniLED backlight.

Badged Aurora 100, the flagship pairs RGB MiniLED backlighting with what Grundig calls Synchronized Light & Color Control, promising peak picture quality from a Black Diamond Borderless Ultra Display.

Other key features revealed were:

The Backlight Is The Story

The RGB MiniLED backlight drives red, green and blue emitters independently, with the chassis itself reproducing a rough version of the on screen image rather than the single blue-white flood used by conventional LED and MiniLED sets.

Grundig’s RGB Micro Focus LED chip claims a 68% narrower light control zone, 30% improved light efficiency and a 50% reduction in halo, alongside a 7% wider colour gamut, a 12.5% lower operating temperature and 50% longer service life.

The panel engineering is aimed squarely at the thickness and blooming problems that have dogged mainstream MiniLED sets.

The set uses an Ultra-Narrow OD8 optical distance, just 8mm between backlight and diffuser versus 35mm on conventional MiniLED, delivering a 39mm profile and a claimed 225% lift in light control performance across 9,720 colour control zones.

Changhong’s own comparison table put conventional MiniLED bodies at between 40mm and 70mm overall thickness, with some designs exceeding 70mm, which the Company argues rules out flush wall mounting.

Screen, Gaming And Audio

The Black Diamond Borderless Screen Ultra is rated at 1.28% reflectivity, which Grundig says holds black levels under bright sunlight or intense room lighting, while an ultra-wide viewing angle is pitched at keeping images crisp from side seats.

Gamers get a 4K 144Hz native panel with a DLG mode pushing 288Hz, marketed on ultra-smooth frame rates and zero motion blur.

Audio is handled by an 8.3.2 channel Full-Dimensional Spatial Audio system, with an AI Aurora Wing element also flagged on the stand.

Not A Rebadged CHiQ

This is not a rebadging of an existing CHiQ television. It is a totally new TV platform developed by Changhong engineers.

After securing the licensing of the Grundig name the Company has taken responsibility for product development, design, manufacturing, sales, logistics and after-sales support under the Grundig licence.

The deal itself was formally announced on March 30, 2026.

Changhong at the time said its Grundig licence covers consumer electronics, including TVs, as well as major appliances, air conditioning and some small appliances.

Prior to what we were shown today at IFA 2026 the most interesting question was how different the new Grundig televisions will actually be from Changhong and CHiQ models.

Now we have the answer.

Changhong is well known as a builder of quality appliances and TVs and in the past has been a major sponsor at Melbourne’s Formula One events.