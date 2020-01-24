EXCLUSIVE: Getty Images Lodge Objection To Bauer Pacific Merger

Getty Images the world’s largest provider of images to media and advertising Companies could be a major stumbling block to the Pacific Magazines Bauer deal going ahead according to sources.

ChannelNews understands that Getty Images has lodged a complaint with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission who has already raised concerns about the tie-up of direct rivals and issues around reducing competition for suppliers of content to print media organisations.

Getty Images who sell personality and lifestyle images to both Bauer and Pacific Magazines face the real risk of revenues being slashed if the merger of Australia’s two biggest magazine groups goes ahead.

We have been told that the ACCC has already put Getty Images concerns to Bauer Media who could end up owning New Idea and Woman’s Day two big buyers of Getty Images content.

Brendon Hill, the CEO of Bauer Australia said that the reason for the merger was basically that going forward there was not room in the market for two media groups that were struggling. “The irony of the decisions around ‘we must close magazines or put prices up’ … they are all counter-intuitive to why we are doing this deal – to keep the magazines going … and to improve them.” he told Nine Media.

Hill declined to comment on whether Bauer and Seven West Media would appeal a decision by the ACCC but assured there were “other options” should it be blocked.

“Either way, there are opportunities for us to work together in various ways moving forward. But I’m 99 per cent sure this is going to get through,” he said.

Getty Images have at this stage not commented.

A Seven West spokesperson said, “Seven is committed to securing ACCC approval which is a pre-condition of the current agreement with Bauer and is cooperating with Bauer to do that,”.

This week private equity firm Mercury Capital abandoned plans to buy the German publisher’s Australian arm.

Bauer Media claims that they are “100 per cent” committed to the $40 million purchase of Seven West Media’s Pacific Magazines, operation despite the ACCC investigation.

The failed discussions come a month after the competition regulator released a ‘statement of issues’ relating to the Bauer and Pacific merger.