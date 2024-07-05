A former bankrupt, Vinod David who was also the failed CEO behind the collapsed Theatre At Home and the Sydney based Lifestyle store operations, that are being liquidated with debts in the millions, and consumers baying for millions back in deposits paid on goods that were not delivered, has been linked with a new business called The Home Theatre Store.

24 hours before the administrators were being called in to the Theatre At Home business a new business The Home Theatre Store Pty Ltd was being registered with the Australian Securities & Investment Commission. This was weeks before the administrators were also called into wind up The Lifestyle Store which has debts of over $21M.

The sole director of the PTY Ltd business is Sara Gladys Christie David, the daughter of Vinod David who at one stage worked for the collapsed Theatre At Home business.

Her father Vinod David is currently under investigation after being accused of running dodgy books, involved in missing money, and damaging information being exposed by an accountant who after being asked to loan an additional $2M on top of $5M already loaned to the Theatre At Home business walked away after realising the true state of the business.

Sara David is a florist who appears to have limited knowledge of the custom install business, she admits to registering the business.

What’s not known is whether this is a front business for Vinod David who is telling suppliers that he is planning to “get back into” the audio and custom install business.