Home > Latest News > EXCLUSIVE: Electrolux Settles With Doyle After HR Director Terminated

By | 21 Jun 2021

Electrolux Home Products and former Sales Director Michael Doyle have settled their Federal Court Fair Works action following the sacking of former CEO John Featherstone.

Michael Doyle who was looked over for the top job at the Australian Company by the local HR department sued for unfair dismissal in the Federal Court.

On the 17th of June lawyers acting for Michael Doyle filed a discontinuance notice after vElectrolux decided to sdettle folloing a global investigation into the actions of Featherstone who faced two HR investigations into harassment following complaints by two direct reports who lodged claims on the Companies ‘Ethics Line’

Ironically, the Human Resource Manager who recommended Featherstone over Michael Doyle Deb Bowden, has herself been terminated as Electrolux looks for new management to run the Company.

Electrolux Insiders who have spoken to ChannelNews claim that both parties should “bite the bullet” and reappoint Michael Doyle to repair the damage caused following the appointment of Featherstone last year.

Bowden was terminated along with John Featherstone after a major investigation of how Featherstone came to be hired.

Deb Bowden left seen with sacled Electrolux Home Products CEO John Featherstone

Before being tapped on the shoulder by Featherstone for the top job she Boden a junior reporting to Karen Hirst the former Director of HR & Organisational Development who quit following the appointment of Featherstone after 13 years at the appliance manufacturer.

Featherstone who has tried to block ChannelNews to his LinkedIn profile has not answered any of our questions that were recently put to him.

More to follow..

David Richards
