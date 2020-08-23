Michael Doyle the highly popular former Director of Sales at Electrolux is facing a legal fight with the Swedish appliance Company after he was walked out of the Company earlier this month, ChannelNews understands that he has not been paid or a severance package agreed.

We have also been told that Electrolux could be facing an “Unfair Dismissal” fight after Doyle was walked to the door of the Mascot NSW headquarters unless the Company can reach an “agreeable settlement”.

The man behind the axing is believed to be John Featherstone who describes himself on his LinkedIn page as General Manager Australia, Head of Sales Area ANZ at Electrolux.

Last week Featherstone tried to disconnect ChannelNews from having access to his LinkedIn profile but this did not stop us getting access to his past employment history.

What’s not known is who sanctioned the axing of Doyle and for what reason with Doyle telling close friends in the industry that “no reason was given”.

Insiders claim that the decision could not have been made without Electrolux senior vice president APAC/MEA, Adam Cech approving the axing.Cech was a friend of Fetherstone when the now Electrolux GM was based in Singapore.

Earlier this year Michael Doyle was appointed the acting General Manager of Electrolux after the retirement of 18-year veteran Mike Putt who quit the top job when the Swedish parent Company told him he had to lay off staff.

Putt chose to quit rather than retrench people he had worked with for several years.

When the search for a new GM was being undertaken Featherstone had spent the prior three years working in Singapore where he got to know Adam Cich who appointed Featherstone into the top job.

ChannelNews understands that late in 2019 Featherstone was looking for a job after a disastrous stint at Sony Mobile where he was responsible for closing down the Sony Mobile operation in Australia due to poor sales. He returned to Australia taking an intrim job with a software Company.

In his last role at Sony his title was MD Oceania, Head of Business Development APAC.

ChannelNews understands that Sony dumped Featherstone who in the past has worked for various Companies such as O2 (Telefónica UK), as well as Connect Internet Solutions Pty Ltd, he claims to have had several jobs inside Telstra, he also worked as a sales executive at SanDisk.

His role prior to joining Electrolux was a 12-month stint as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) with Corum Group Australia. He has no appliance industry experience and has spent a large part of his life in sales roles in the mobile communication market.

At one stage he worked for a Dubai based Company in Melbourne, that is not on his resume, he quit this Company complaining to iTNews at the time about the Company.

A senior executive of a major Electrolux retailer said “Doyle was a great sales director and a really good person. Whoever takes on his previous role is going to have to be good. The industry will be watching and judging. The pressure is now on John Featherstone to deliver as he is an unknown in the appliance industry and his appointment was questionable at best especially as Doyle was doing a great job when he was acting GM”.