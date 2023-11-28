Melbourned retail Klapp Audio Visual have been dumped by Sonos, its not the first time that the Melbourne based retailer has fallen foul of brands, due to his online marketing practises.

According to industry sources Sonos management, told their Melbourne based distributor Westan that under no circumstances were they to provide Klapp with stock.

Other distributors to have severed commercial relationships with Klapp include Indi Imports and Audio Active.

ChannelNews understands that the issue appears to be online pricing of products on the Klapp Electronics web site.

Klapp ElAudio Visual CEO Sean Mattiaccio has not reurned our calls.

When we visited his store staff said he was “Not available”.

Management at one international brand wa so angry over the way in which their brand was marketed on the Klapp web AV site, they sacked the distributor who had supplied him.

Brands and distributors that ChannelNews has spoken to claim that offers made on the site could not be fullfilled. Others have claimed that claimed pricing was an also an issue.