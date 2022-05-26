German Brand Loewe whose OLED TVs are sold at The Good Guys and specialist retailers has set up a dedicated Australian production line that will see their new generation of TV’s come with a full array of local streaming apps and free to air TV fully configured for the Australian market.

According to Paul Riachi the CEO of Indi Imports “A lot of other TVs being shipped to Australia are not picking up all of the TV channels or don’t configure their TV’s specifically for Australia despite them having an Australian market tuner”.

“When we spoke to Loewe about this they agreed to set up a dedicated Australian production line due to the growth that the brand is getting in Australia”.

Riachi said that the new dedicated production line has been two years in the making.

“Recently Netflix removed their app from older Loewe TV’s. All the new models will have apps including Stan Foxtel Binge, Kayo, and Amazon Prime fully configured for activation in the Australian market.

The entry level pricing for the new We. Loewe ELED TV is $1,499, this model comes with a Loewe developed soundbar and a full array of smart TV apps. This model is designed to appeal to a younger target audience who are looking for style and a high-performance TV.

“We anticipate significant growth with the new range which is set to hit stores shortly” Riachi said.

What’s exciting is that we have managed to keep all manufacturing in Germany ensuring the consistency of our builds never deters from LOEWE’s commitment to quality and engineering. Our products are truly European.”

“During the past 18 months we have managed to create an incredible Australia production facility that has a more refined and collaborative approach between INDI Group engineers, and the team delivering the next generation of Loewe TV’s” said Barreiro-Lopez Jose. LOEWE Technology GmbH.

“This is a major leap forward for the Australian market and we are pleased to say that with INDI and ourselves LOEWE, production for the Australian market is set to grow” he added.