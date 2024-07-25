HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
EXCLUSIVE: Cygnett Announces Major Restructure

EXCLUSIVE: Cygnett Announces Major Restructure

By | 25 Jul 2024

Cygnett has joined a long list of Australian CE businesses that are restructuring their business operations in New Zealand with the global Australian accessory Company moving to “trade directly” in New Zealand.

The business that is a key accessory provider to several global retailers including the likes of Harvey Norman, JB Hi Fi and Noel Leeming, in New Zealand, is planning to increase market share in Kiwi land with their own warehouse and distribution operation after decades using distributors.

The Melbourne headquartered business has appointed a dedicated New Zealand sales team led by Matt Knick, General Manager Sales – Export Markets.

“This is an extremely important step for Cygnett and are excited about the opportunity to further expand the Cygnett brand in the New Zealand market” claims Jason Carrington CO of Cygnett.

He added ” We have identified New Zealand as a key growth market and we feel we are best placed to optimize this opportunity by servicing our loyal retail partners directly, with a sales team already employed in the region,”.

The new NZ warehouse and distribution facilities will carry enough stock levels, to efficiently service the New Zealand market while also growing new retail relationships.

Cygnett is also ramping up its product offering and marketing efforts in the travel space with a new range set to be rolled out at IFA 2024 in Berlin in September.

The Company claims that due to travel being a significant driver for portable power and other digital accessories the business is expanding their offering in this space.

As for New Zealanders who are known for their adventurous spirit and who often travel Cygnett is planning on providing Kiwis with the best in travel tech accessories to enhance their journeys the Company claims.

The Company is also rolling out a new marketing campaign in New Zealand with a “notable presence on SENZ, Sports Entertainment Network NZ.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
