A major security crisis could be unfolding at US-owned smart home automation company Control4, after what was initially described as a routine two-hour maintenance upgrade resulted in widespread service disruptions, with industry insiders claiming the company may have been attempting to remove malicious software from its controllers.

ChannelNews has been told that engineers at Control4, owned by Snap One, were allegedly working to remove unauthorised software discovered on controllers across multiple dealer networks, amid fears of a potential ransomware or extortion attack.

The incident raises serious questions about the security of one of the world’s best-known home automation platforms, which is widely deployed in luxury homes, commercial properties and hospitality venues.

Control4 automation systems are used at ARIA Resort & Casino and in select luxury suites at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, though usage varies across broader MGM Resorts properties in Las Vegas.

ChannelNews has approached Control4’s regional management for comment.

Neither Snap One nor Control4 has confirmed that the disruption was caused by a ransomware attack,.

We also don’t whether the FBI or US security ser vices are now involved.

Two-hour maintenance operation runs into trouble

The operation, which commenced on November 24, was initially expected to take two hours, according to a company status notification reproduced on the Control4 industry forum.

A subsequent notification extended the anticipated maintenance period to five hours.

More than five hours after the operation commenced, management acknowledged that technical problems had emerged following a restart of its systems.

“As part of this system maintenance, Control4 systems have been restarted,” the company confirmed in an official service update.

The company subsequently acknowledged that homeowners running its OS 3 and X4 operating systems could experience problems connecting through the Control4 mobile application, while dealers and technicians could also encounter difficulties accessing customer installations through Composer Pro.

The disruption is particularly significant for Australian custom installers because Composer Pro is the specialist software used by authorised Control4 dealers to design, program, update and maintain customer installations.

Without functioning remote connectivity, dealers could potentially be forced to make costly on-site service calls to resolve customer problems.

Control4 also acknowledged that Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integrations might need to be re-established, while some customers were instructed to sign back into their accounts or reconnect their systems.

Dealers were told to install the latest version of Composer Pro and refresh their software connections.

What management has not explained in the published maintenance notification is why the operation was necessary, how many customers were affected or whether the disruption was associated with a security incident.

Claims of malicious software infiltrating controllers

Of significantly greater concern are claims made by industry insiders that unauthorised software identified as c4hijack, and installed under the name c4diagd, had been discovered on Control4 controllers across multiple dealer networks.

ChannelNews has been told that the suspected malware was designed to remain dormant until remotely activated.

Multiple versions of the suspected malicious software were reportedly identified, raising concerns that whoever was behind the alleged intrusion was actively refining the software.

Sources claim that if activated, the malicious code could disable essential Control4 services, prevent conventional system recovery and potentially render expensive home automation controllers inoperable.

One source familiar with the alleged incident described the software as being “in staging, close to deployment”.

The source questioned whether the objective was “a ransomware attack, likely extortion?”

Perhaps the most alarming allegation is that whoever was behind the suspected attack may have compromised elements of the infrastructure used to distribute software updates to Control4 installations.

If substantiated, this would represent a potentially serious software supply-chain security incident, with implications for dealers and homeowners internationally.

ChannelNews has not independently verified the malware’s origin, the method of distribution or the number of compromised controllers.

Growing frustration among Control4 customers

On international Control4 forums, customers and installers have been reporting difficulties restoring connections, including problems reconnecting Amazon Alexa and accessing systems remotely.

Some homeowners have reported that conventional local remote controls continued working while mobile applications failed to connect.

Others have questioned whether the maintenance operation was actually an emergency response to a security incident.

These claims remain unconfirmed by the company.

The latest disruption follows a series of technical problems affecting the Control4 platform.

On November 16, the company experienced problems involving Apple TV IP control and Apple Home (HomeKit) integration.

On October 16, Control4 experienced a Mobile Anywhere Access outage lasting more than two and a half hours.

A separate incident on October 6 was attributed to problems involving a cloud infrastructure provider.

The latest incident also comes after Control4 retired cloud services and remote access for customers still using its older OS 2 operating system, leaving customers dependent on newer platforms for continued cloud connectivity.

Ironically, it is customers running the newer OS 3 and X4 systems who have been identified in the latest maintenance notification.

More problems for an already pressured business

The suspected security incident comes at a particularly difficult time for the owners of Snap One and Control4, with the business already facing significant financial and commercial pressures.

As previously reported by ChannelNews, ADI Global Distribution has been experiencing weakness across its Exclusive Brands portfolio, which includes Control4, OvrC, Araknis Networks, Episode, Binary, SunBrite and Luma.

Weak residential demand and pressure on the custom installation market have already created significant challenges for the business.

A major cybersecurity incident, if confirmed, could further undermine confidence among Australian dealers at a time when they are competing for fewer residential projects and facing increasing pressure on margins.

Serious questions management needs to answer

Control4 is not simply a consumer electronics product. Its technology is used to manage lighting, entertainment, climate control, security systems, surveillance cameras and, in some installations, access to properties.

Customers can spend tens of thousands of dollars, and in some cases considerably more, installing and maintaining these systems.

Management now needs to explain whether its software distribution infrastructure has been compromised, whether unauthorised software was installed on customer controllers and whether customer information or security credentials were exposed.

There are also questions as to whether Australian dealers and customers have been adequately informed of any potential security risks.

If the allegations are substantiated, questions could also arise about Australia’s mandatory data breach notification requirements, depending on whether personal information was compromised.

For now, customers and dealers are being given instructions on how to reconnect their systems, but the published maintenance notification provides little insight into what triggered the operation in the first place.

ChannelNews is seeking a response from Control4 management.