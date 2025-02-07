Home > Latest News > EXCLUSIVE: Audio Connection Takes On French Audio Brand, Third Distributor In 4 Years

EXCLUSIVE: Audio Connection Takes On French Audio Brand, Third Distributor In 4 Years

By | 7 Feb 2025

French audio brand Devialet is on the move again in Australia, this time it’s Audio Connection that is having a crack at trying to flog the high priced speaker.

Previously Aqipa held the distribution rights and prior to that the Company who sells direct in some Countries was looking to sell direct in Australia.

Typical Devialet direct sell shop. 

When Aquipa took on the brand which has been shopped around multiple distributors before landing at Sydney based Audio Connection the Company was punting on a sub $3K speaker to drive sales.

Currently the brand is being sold at The Good Guys despite the premium price point as well as in the specialist Channel at the likes of Galleria Sound & Vision in Victoria.

A spokesperson at Audio Connection said that the Company will have stock” At the end of this month”.

Back in 2019 the brand was dumped by Melbourne based Interdyn because of a “lack of margin”.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
