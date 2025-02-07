French audio brand Devialet is on the move again in Australia, this time it’s Audio Connection that is having a crack at trying to flog the high priced speaker.

Previously Aqipa held the distribution rights and prior to that the Company who sells direct in some Countries was looking to sell direct in Australia.

When Aquipa took on the brand which has been shopped around multiple distributors before landing at Sydney based Audio Connection the Company was punting on a sub $3K speaker to drive sales.

Currently the brand is being sold at The Good Guys despite the premium price point as well as in the specialist Channel at the likes of Galleria Sound & Vision in Victoria.

A spokesperson at Audio Connection said that the Company will have stock” At the end of this month”.

Back in 2019 the brand was dumped by Melbourne based Interdyn because of a “lack of margin”.