Home > Latest News > EXCLUSIVE: Aqipa Take On OZ Speaker Brand Alongside Devialet

EXCLUSIVE: Aqipa Take On OZ Speaker Brand Alongside Devialet

By | 3 Dec 2020

Melbourne based distributor Aqipa has picked up the rights to distribute in 2021 the Australian developed speaker brand Pantheone for the CE and specialist channel, the Company will remain the distributor for the ‘furniture’ channel.

Developed with funding from private investors such as the owner of Charcoal Charlies Chicken Shop in Mosman Oren Adani, the founder of Pantheone Audio appears to be only interested in the main stream media in Australia and overseas with none of the specialist audio magazines in Australia offered a review despite promises by Company executives for several months   that review units would be made available, they also appear to trying to pitch themselves as a European brand according to Nine media publications.

ChannelNews, SmartHouse and SoundMag were promised a review unit by the Company back in March 2020, we wanted to compare it with the Devialet and Bowers & Wilkins or Focal speakers.

Some believe that the stylish looking speaker looks better than what it sounds and that brands such as Devialet who also build a stylish speaker looks and sounds better than the Pantheone offering which is in short supply.

Aquipa are also the distributor of the French Devialet speaker brand which is witnessing record sales according to Aqipa sales director Cameron Greg.

What’s not known is whether Pantheone’s supply problems is because of manufacturing issues or the lack of capital to fund the growth of the brand.

Former Focal audio engineer, Adrien Stachowicz, spent three years developing the speaker.

The speaker is created from a single mould, then hand polished to ensure no seams distract from its curves some observers claim that the $3,600 speaker is more looks than great sound.

One expert said it’s about the sound not the looks that count.

The design is a strange form factor with the Company looking to achieve a minimalist aesthetic look as a key selling point.

Even their web site takes a leaf out of the products design, it is difficult to navigate with the Company claiming that they have press reviews despite none being listed.
Weighing a whopping 25 kilograms the speaker is hard to move around and on the inside is a Class D amplifier powering two 130-watt subwoofers, two mid-range drivers and four tweeters.

The directional speakers create a surround sound experience.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
