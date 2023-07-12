HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > EXCLUSIVE: Another Exec Quits Premium Audio Company

By | 12 Jul 2023

Bill Liacopoulos the National Sales Manager at the Premium Audio Company seen above, has quit.

The 51-year-old former sales manager has followed Phil Hawkins out the door at the Vox International owned Company.

Prior to joining PAC, both Hawkins and Liacopoulos worked at Qualifi along with Peter Shamoon the executive who is left running the operation that was set up in 20020.

According to Shamoon Liacopoulos is moving into property management “I am in no rush to replace him” he said when contacted by ChannelNews.

“I have had several people apply for the job including senior executives. I am going to wait until the time is right to replace him” claims Shamoon the sales and Marketing Director at the US owned Company.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
