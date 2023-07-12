Bill Liacopoulos the National Sales Manager at the Premium Audio Company seen above, has quit.

The 51-year-old former sales manager has followed Phil Hawkins out the door at the Vox International owned Company.

Prior to joining PAC, both Hawkins and Liacopoulos worked at Qualifi along with Peter Shamoon the executive who is left running the operation that was set up in 20020.

According to Shamoon Liacopoulos is moving into property management “I am in no rush to replace him” he said when contacted by ChannelNews.

“I have had several people apply for the job including senior executives. I am going to wait until the time is right to replace him” claims Shamoon the sales and Marketing Director at the US owned Company.