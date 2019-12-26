HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
EXCLUSIVE: Aldi To Sell 75″ 4K UHD Netflix TV For $999 Cheapest Ever

EXCLUSIVE: Aldi To Sell 75″ 4K UHD Netflix TV For $999 Cheapest Ever

By | 26 Dec 2019
EXCLUSIVE: You may need a big trolly as Aldi is set to roll out a 75” 4K Ultra High Definition Bauhn TV that comes complete with the latest Netflix and YouTube certification.

Several cheap TV’s being sold in Australia simply feature a Netflix app that is not approved by Netflix. With this TV the smart TV feature is not only approved by Google it includes the latest Netflix software that delivers superior sound and content.

The new TV will go on sale on the 28th of December for sub $1,000, this is $1,000 cheaper than the LG 4K 75” TV. It’s also $395 cheaper than the Hisense 75” 4K TV currently being sold at Harvey Norman for $1,395.

Custom designed and assembled for Aldi this TV is the cheapest 75” to be sold in Australia and the picture is excellent

ChannelNews has seen and played with this TV and we were not only surprised by the quality but the audio output without a soundbar attached.

So, what do you get apart from a really big high quality TV?

Resolution 3840(H) x 2160(V)
Audio x 2  8W
Size 75″ Display Edge To Edge

Viewing Angle 178(H)/178(V)

Pre-Installed Apps Netflix, Youtube, Facebook, Twitter and Netrange

Ports 1 x earphone out,3 x HDMI,1 x audio R/L,1 x YPbPr/CVBS,2 x USB,1 x optical out1 x RJ451 x RF

On the remote is Netflix and YouTube, the display can deliver HDR extreme contrast and real-life colour.

It’s also 4K so if you have a Foxtel Q4 box that is capable of delivering 4K content or a Fetch TV box you will be able to watch the highest level broadcasts of live 4K sport such as cricket, AFL or NRL as well as 4K UHD movies streamed from Netflix.

You can also record content direct from the TV.

Also included is a Bonus Easy Remote.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
