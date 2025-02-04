Aldi has moved to make solar more affordable and easier to install, with the retailer set to roll out a brand-new Aldi solar offering that includes a backup battery system and an app to manage usage.

Known for their specials deals and low-priced food, Aldi is partnering with the Sydney based Tempo Group, who already supply Aldi with appliances TV’s and CE accessories.

Their new solar offer will be announced tomorrow Wednesday by Aldi management, it will retail for $7,999.

Unlike most other solar deals, the Aldi offer includes both panels and a backup battery with customers able to get access to bespoke software and professional installers, who have been specifically chosen because of their knowledge of electrical systems and are skilled in solar installations.

The project that has been in development for two years will initially be rolled out in Melbourne where solar penetration and usage is only 20%.

The package consists of is a single system designed to provide what Tempo management describe as “Best in market payback package” that allows consumers to get a return on their investment in as little as 4 years.

“Purchasing Solar in Australia has often been a confusing and difficult process. The ALDI solar offer will change that – making solar simple . It’s a single system designed after analysing electricity use and patterns of real Australians, delivering the best payback in the industry” he told ChannelNews.

“We want to make Solar an essential part of every house which is why we have gone with a solar battery that is built on the latest LiFePo4 technology, which is the safest battery technology in the market today”.

He claims this technology is “Very different from LG solar batteries of the past”.

These older batteries were recalled by the ACCC in Australia.

“The batteries in the Aldi offering can deliver high quality power for over 15 years and the solar panels have a 25-year performance guarantee” he said.

All products in the ALDI Solar system have a minimum 10-year warranty.

During the two years of development Tempo carried out extensive research of solar installations and usage with research conducted in in multiple Countries in an effort to deliver a system for Aldi, that was robust and affordable and easy to manage, while also delivering a return on investment for owners claims Tempo management.

They also developed an extensive installer network who had to go through robust training programs .

“We knew we had to simplify the customer journey while delivering an affordable system with a battery, and an easy installation process.

In an effort to optimize the system for the home, Tempo is using satellite imaging technology that when hooked up to their software systems, allows the panels to be best positioned for the installation.

Aldi in partnership with Tempo are also using AI algorithms to analyse and determine the suitability of the house where solar is being scoped.

This process eliminates the need for a site visit.

All of the Aldi Solar products are Clean Energy Council certified.

After installation, the ALDI Solar real time monitoring app shows the homeowner exactly what their solar system is doing, and how much electricity their home is using.

Aldi management have not commented for this story.

ChannelNews understands that Tempo will shortly announce another Solar deal with another national retailer.