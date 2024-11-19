Subscribers to Kayo and Foxtel will have exclusive access to live Saturday AFL in the 2025 season.

As part of a new AFL rights deal, Fox Footy will be the only place you can see live AFL on Saturday for the first eight weeks of the season, plus Opening Round.

Opening Round is a handful of games played before the first official round. The teams that play in Opening Round have a bye in ensuing weeks.

There are typically three or four AFL games played each Saturday.

In Victoria, Tasmania and the Northern Territory, Fox Footy’s exclusively live coverage on Saturdays will extend for the entirety of the home and away season, “with bespoke commentary, graphics and 4K available for every game – for the first time on both Kayo Sports and Foxtel”, said Kayo in a statement.

Super Saturday Live coverage will run from midday to midnight, and there will be no ad breaks during play.

Exclusive Saturday coverage will run in NSW, Queensland and the ACT for the first 11 weeks. In South Australia and Western Australia it will run for nine weeks (all including Opening Round).

Following the recent signing of Shaun Burgoyne and Tom Hawkins, Fox Footy has also announced the following changes for season 2025:

Leigh Matthews will join Fox Footy to provide opinion;

Garry Lyon will join Gerard Whateley as co-host of Fox Footy’s AFL 360;

Jack Riewoldt will host Monday’s On the Couch with Jonathan Brown and Nathan Buckley;

Gerard Whateley will call Friday matches for Fox Footy, partnering with commentator Anthony Hudson.

“There is no bigger name in the AFL than Leigh Matthews,” said Steve Crawley, Managing Director of Fox Sports. “His playing and coaching career is unrivalled and when he talks – everyone pays attention. We’re honoured he’s chosen us to share his insights.”

As for the pairing of Whateley and Hudson, Crawley said: “These two aren’t strangers to calling together, but a new combo for Fox Footy; we know our audiences will value their clear, accurate, and descriptive call.”