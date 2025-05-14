Rising Chinese hi-fi brand Eversolo has officially stepped into the streaming amplifier space with the launch of the Eversolo Play.

Debuting at the High End Munich 2025 show, the Play combines streaming, amplification, and DAC functionality in a minimalist chassis, and even offers a variant with a built-in CD player.

Best known for its acclaimed DACs and streamers, the company is now aiming to simplify high-quality audio setups with a “just add speakers” approach.

The Play delivers 60 watts per channel into 8 ohms (or 110W into 4 ohms) via a Class D amplifier, and includes an AK4493 DAC capable of decoding DSD512 and PCM up to 768kHz/32-bit.

Eversolo hasn’t skimped on features. The Play is Roon Ready, supports TIDAL Connect, Spotify Connect, Qobuz, Amazon Music, and UPnP/WebDAV for NAS playback. It also features HDMI ARC, optical, coaxial, sub-out, phono input (MM/MC), and USB OTG.

The standout 5.5-inch colour touchscreen offers intuitive navigation through a revamped interface. Room correction via smartphone and multi-room support add modern polish, while the aluminium alloy build and heatsink ensure long-term stability.

For physical media lovers, Eversolo has a Play CD Edition with an integrated Hitachi-LG CD-ROM drive.

The standard Play retails at €699 (A$1,200), while the CD Edition comes in at €799 (A$1,400). Both are expected to land in stores later this month.

Eversolo also previewed several high-end components, including the Z10 DAC with femtosecond clocking and dual-mono AKM architecture, and the T8 Pure Transport, built for ultra-precise digital output. A new Luxsin X9 headphone DAC/amp also debuted under its sister brand.