The European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA) has gone into effect today, and will force tech leaders like Facebook, Amazon, LinkedIn, Google, and others to submit to this legislation, which holds online platforms legally responsible for content posted.

The Act presses corporations to consider their transparency, advertising, and moderation guidelines and is to foster safer online environments.

The new law may have passed in the EU, but the Act could bring about more global effects, like businesses being forced to alter their policies to observe it.

With the new rules, online platforms must employ methods to thwart and remove posts with illegal services, goods, or content featured while concurrently allowing users the option to report inappropriate content.

The Act also prohibits targeted marketing centered around a person’s ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion, or political beliefs and establishes limits on targeting ads to children.

Additionally, the DSA forces online platforms to have more transparency on how their algorithms run.

Supplementary guidelines for what the DSA distinguishes as “very large online platforms,” allow users to opt out of recommendation systems and profiling and share key data with researchers and authorities.

The law also makes them aid with crisis response requirements and perform external and independent auditing.

The 19 online platforms are affected are the following:

Alibaba AliExpress

Amazon Store

Apple App Store

Booking.com

Facebook

Google Play

Google Maps

Google Search

Google Shopping

Instagram

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Snapchat

TikTok

Twitter

Wikipedia

YouTube

Zalando

Bing



With the new law, the EU will demand each platform to revise their user numbers every six months if not more.

Google claims it already observes some of the strategies planned by the DSA, like the capacity to grant YouTube creators to petition video removals and restrictions.

Further, the tech giant revealed it’s growing its Ads Transparency Center.

The parent company of Facebook and Instagram, Meta, will expand its Ad Library, which currently compiles the ads shown on its platforms, and shared in a lengthy memo how its algorithm works across Facebook and Instagram as part of its push toward transparency.

If companies listed do not comply with the new laws, businesses will incur fines of up to 6% of their global turnover and the EU Commission will have the authority to “require immediate actions