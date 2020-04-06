HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
European TV Brand Loewe Launch TV Marketing Campaign

By | 6 Apr 2020
As several TV brands struggle to get stock into stores in Australia European TV brand Loewe has invested in a major marketing campaign in Australia spanning network TV stations, social media and via YouTube to promote their latest range during the stay at home Coronavirus epidemic.

The brand which is distributed by Indi Imports was recently relaunched has been around the Australian market for three decades, firstly as a popular CRT TV and then as a premium brand flat screen TV.

ChannelNews understands that the recently relaunched German Company is planning to launch an extensive audio range when the Coronavirus epidemic has been bought under control.

According to Indi Imports marketing director Denise Riachi the big difference with a Loewe TV is that consumers get “cutting edge European design and the latest in TV technology”

This she claims is very evident in the Company’s new Loewe bild 2 television which are available in 43-inch and 49-inch options, both using 4K LED-E-backlit LCD panels supporting HDR and wide viewing angles, together with Loewe’s usual level of intelligent interfacing including Loewe’s app for smartphone and tablet, and compatibility with Alexa voice control.

The bild 2 models also have integrated sound systems which benefit from the corrective audio processing of Mimi Defined.

A Loewe TV ranges in price from a Bild 1 at $1,299 to a Bild 7 65″ UHD 4K top end TV at $13,999 with all models currently in stock.

Helping the brand which is set to go on sale at mass retailers shortly is the exit of Panasonic from the market with both specialist and mass retailers seeing a move to minimalist living in Australia as a way of life.

Samsung recently launched a range of Serif and Frame TV’s designed for consumers who want stylish Europe style TV’s similar to what Loewe has been delivering for several decades.

“Loewe is also benefitting from the exit of Bang & Olufsen from the TV market with their products seen as an ideal replacement to the expensive Bang & Olufsen TV’s which struggled in the Australian market due to price issues” said one analyst.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
