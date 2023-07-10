The next Unpacked event is expected to take place on July 26th, with Samsung expected to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Watch 6 series, along with the Galaxy Tab S9 line. So far, all that has been revealed is that there will be three models, the Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra.

A new leak has revealed the vanilla Tab S9 will cost €929 for 8GB/128GB WiFi model, and €1049 for 12GB/256GB WiFi model.

The Tab S9+ is expected to cost €1149 for 12GB/256GB Wi-Fi model, and the Tab S9 Ultra is expected to cost €1369 for 12GB/256GB Wi-Fi model.

Pricing is still expected to vary from the EU market to market, however these prices do include VAT.

Pricing for other nations, including Australia is still to be unveiled.

The Tab S9 Ultra is expected to have a 14.6 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X WQXGA+ display, up to 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage, an 11,200mAh battery with 45W charging and a body measuring 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.5mm. It is also expected to have a dual 12MP front facing camera setup, and a dual 8MP plus 13MP rear one.

The Tab S9+ is expected to have a 12.4 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X WQXGA+ display, up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage, a 10,090mAh battery and a 285.4 x 185.4 x 5.7mm body. Cameras will be a single 12MP selfie and a 13MP plus 8MP rear setup.

The vanilla Tab S9 is expected to have an 11 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X WQXGA display, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, an 8,400mAh battery and a 254.8 x 165.8 x 5.9mm body. Cameras will be a 12MP selfie cam and a 13MP rear one.

All three are expected to carry a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, optical fingerprint readers, four speaker setups, and S-Pen support. Although it hasn’t been confirmed, these will also likely have IP68 ingress protection.