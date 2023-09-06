Samsung’s entry into the cooking market in Australia has the European appliance brands talking, especially Electrolux and Miele executives, who have told Australian retailers visiting IFA 2023 that they are “Not happy” with the move by Australian retailers to range a South Korean cooking brand.

It didn’t take long after ChannelNews broke the news that Samsung had cut deals with retailers that the European Companies started complaining about the move.

One retailer who got an earful from a Miele executive said, “Miele have got a gaul to complain, especially as they have no qualms opening their own stores next to retail stores that sell their products in an effort to take business direct from retailers.”

The European cooking brands who are currently witnessing significant declines in revenue are apparently not happy with the move, believing it could strip share in the affordable premium market where they have lost share in the USA to Samsung.

Back in January ChannelNews tipped the entry of Samsung into the Australian cooking market.

Last week Samsung announced that they had cut deals with The Good Guys and Harvey Norman with one appliance executive claiming that the only reason that a South Korean cooking brand is being ranged in Australia is “Because Samsung has splashed the cash with retailers” to buy a presence in their stores.

The Samsung built-in cooking range will be available from 29 October 2023 across both retailers stores with displays already being built.

At this stage it’s not known how many of the Harvey Norman and The Good Guys stores will range the new cooking range which is popular in the USA and Canada.

All of the new Samsung devices can be connected to Wi-Fi or other wireless network, and registered with a single Samsung Account, the devices will also appear on Samsung Smart Things.

Recently Samsung has lost several key executives in the appliance and consumer divisions with their competitors claiming that the losses will impact their new business category.

Jeremy Senior the Vice President of Consumer at Samsung denies this telling ChannelNews “we are more than happy where we are at, and we are confident that our new cooking products will prove to be popular”.