Anker Innovations has launched a new range of eufy security cameras in Australia and New Zealand, introducing advanced AI tracking, automated intruder deterrence and subscription-free monitoring.

The five-product range is headlined by the TrackLight Cam S1, which the company claims is the world’s first outdoor security camera featuring an automated spotlight that follows intruders, and the Video Doorbell S4, which introduces VR-inspired viewing and AI-powered visitor tracking.

Both products were first unveiled at IFA Berlin, where the TrackLight Cam S1 received an IFA 2026 Innovation Award honour and a Red Dot Award.

The new range also includes the eufyCam E50, eufyCam E52 and Window Camera E10, with all five devices designed to operate together through eufy’s HomeBase 3 (S380) system.

Unlike conventional security cameras that primarily record incidents, the new devices are designed to detect suspicious activity, track movement across a property and actively deter potential intruders.

The TrackLight Cam S1, priced at A$799.95, uses dual-radar detection and AI targeting to identify people approaching a property before directing a moving spotlight towards them.

The spotlight can track a person from up to 12 metres away, automatically adjusting its beam from a wide 30-degree spread to a concentrated 10-degree focus.

A 105dB siren and flashing red-and-blue warning lights provide additional deterrence, while a 4K telephoto camera with up to 10x zoom captures footage during the day and at night.

AI detection distinguishes between people, vehicles, pets and passing traffic, while three customisable detection zones help reduce unwanted notifications.

When connected to HomeBase 3, the camera can also coordinate with other eufy devices to track movement between different areas of a property.

The second flagship product, the A$499.95 Video Doorbell S4, features a 180-degree panoramic 3K camera designed to capture visitors approaching the front entrance.

Its OmniTrack AI technology automatically follows people and digitally reframes footage using up to 8x zoom, keeping visitors centred as they move towards the door.

A VR-inspired viewing mode allows users to explore the camera’s panoramic image through the eufy app, while radar and dual PIR sensors help distinguish visitors and packages from background movement.

The hardwired version will be available first, with a battery-powered model planned for a later release.

“Until now, a camera mostly gave you footage of what had already happened,” said Gaspar Xie, Managing Director of Anker Innovations Australia and New Zealand.

“The TrackLight Cam S1 puts a beam of light on an intruder and follows them until they leave, and the S4 keeps every visitor centred in frame from the gate to the door.”

Three additional cameras complete the range.

The A$549.95 eufyCam E50 combines dual 4K lenses with pan-and-tilt functionality and 12x hybrid zoom. It also features radar and PIR detection, two-way audio and a 5W solar panel designed to reduce the need for manual charging.

The A$649.95 eufyCam E52 combines a fixed wide-angle camera with a motorised pan-tilt-zoom lens, allowing one camera to maintain a broad view while independently tracking moving subjects. It records in 4K and supports 8x digital zoom.

For renters and apartment residents, the A$159.95 Window Camera E10 attaches to the inside of a window using a removable adhesive mount, eliminating the need for drilling or permanent installation.

It records in 2.5K resolution, supports colour night vision and includes anti-reflection optics to improve footage captured through glass.

A major selling point of the new range is eufy’s emphasis on local data processing and storage.

According to Anker, sensitive biometric information is processed on-device rather than being sent to the cloud, while HomeBase 3 provides centralised management and storage across compatible cameras.

The company also says the system operates without mandatory monthly subscription fees, allowing owners to access core security features without ongoing payments.

The launch comes as Australia’s increasingly competitive home security camera market shifts towards more sophisticated AI detection, multi-camera tracking, solar-powered operation and subscription-free storage.

With prices ranging from A$159.95 to A$799.95, eufy’s latest products target consumers seeking more comprehensive home surveillance systems rather than standalone cameras.