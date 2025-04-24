Home > Latest News > EU Slaps Apple and Meta with Major Fines Under New Digital Markets Rules

EU Slaps Apple and Meta with Major Fines Under New Digital Markets Rules

By | 24 Apr 2025

The European Union has fined Apple and Meta a combined €700 million (A$1.15 billion) for violating the bloc’s landmark Digital Markets Act (DMA), marking the most significant enforcement since the law came into effect.

Apple was fined €500 million (A$820 million) for preventing app developers from informing users about cheaper purchasing options outside of the App Store, a move the EU says restricted consumer choice and stifled competition.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, was hit with a €200 million (A$330 million) penalty for its “pay or consent” model that forced users to either pay for ad-free access or agree to data tracking – a practice regulators say undermines user autonomy.

The European Commission is also eyeing further action. Google could be forced to divest parts of its ad-tech business, and X (formerly Twitter) is under investigation for potential violations of the Digital Services Act, with a decision expected soon.

These moves signal the EU’s growing resolve to rein in Big Tech and reshape the digital economy in favor of fairer competition and stronger consumer rights.



