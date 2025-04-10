The European Union is expected to proceed with hefty antitrust fines against US tech giants Meta and Apple, despite a temporary halt by former President Donald Trump on new tariffs targeting European exports, sources told The Post.

The European Commission may announce the penalties in the coming days for violations of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a sweeping law that imposes stricter competition rules on large digital “gatekeepers.”

While exact figures remain uncertain, Meta’s fine could exceed $1 billion, sources say.

Apple is also expected to face sanctions, though potentially more modest, as Brussels seeks to avoid escalating transatlantic tensions.

This move follows Trump’s announcement of a 90-day pause on proposed “reciprocal tariffs,” which would have imposed a 20% levy on all EU exports to the US.

Despite the pause, EU officials maintain that enforcement of the DMA remains a separate legal matter from trade talks.

“The DMA is a law that’s in place, and we need to enforce it,” said a senior EU source.

“It applies to all companies.”

Meta is accused of breaching DMA rules by forcing European users to choose between consenting to personalised ads or paying for ad-free access to Facebook and Instagram.

Apple, meanwhile, faces scrutiny over allegedly limiting app developers from directing users to alternative payment options outside its App Store.

Both companies can appeal the expected rulings, but any legal challenge would likely take years to resolve in EU courts.

Under the DMA, the Commission can fine violators up to 10% of their global revenue.

The EU previously levied a record $4.5 billion fine against Google in 2018 for Android-related violations.

Despite criticism from US officials and lawmakers, EU regulators assert the DMA is meant to protect consumers and smaller competitors from dominant tech platforms, most of which are American-owned.

Trump has described EU fines on US tech firms as “overseas extortion,” while Meta characterised the Commission’s actions as an attempt to “handicap successful American businesses simply because they’re American.”

Apple declined to comment on the pending enforcement action.