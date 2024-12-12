Google has been directed to supply information to the European Union about its advertising practices regarding minors.

The EU’s digital regulator “is looking into Google’s advertising practices under an online content law that bans companies from using minors’ data for targeted advertising”, per the Wall Street Journal.

“We can confirm that the Commission, on 18 September, has indeed sent a [request for information] to Google on the platform’s advertising practices,” the European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

The WSJ said Google has since responded, and “that it is currently assessing its response and deciding on next steps”.

“The Financial Times previously reported that European regulators were probing Google over an advertising deal with Facebook-owner Meta Platforms promoting Instagram to teenagers on YouTube,” the WSJ said.

Europe’s Digital Services Act (DSA) was enacted in 2022 and in February this year its net was widened to include all platforms, not just those with more than 45 million users in the EU.

Part of its mandate is “stronger protection of children online, such as the prohibition of targeted advertisements to minors”.

The DSA regulates online intermediaries and platforms such as marketplaces, social networks, content-sharing platforms, app stores and online travel and accommodation platforms.

“Its main goal is to prevent illegal and harmful activities online and the spread of disinformation,” it said. “It ensures user safety, protects fundamental rights, and creates a fair and open online platform environment.

“The DSA protects consumers and their fundamental rights online by setting clear and proportionate rules. It fosters innovation, growth and competitiveness, and facilitates the scaling up of smaller platforms, SMEs and start-ups. The roles of users, platforms, and public authorities are rebalanced according to European values, placing citizens at the centre.”